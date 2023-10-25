‘Made in Africa’ exhibition

Exhibitors from across sub-Saharan Africa will demonstrate African service and manufacturing capabilities. This will take place alongside the 20th US-Sub-Saharan Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum (AGOA Forum), scheduled to take place from 2 to 4 November 2023, in Johannesburg. Under the theme ‘Partnering to Build a Resilient, Sustainable, and Inclusive AGOA to Support Economic Development, Industrialisation, and Quality Job Creation’, the show will welcome over 400 exhibitors.

Visitors to the Forum exhibition area will have the opportunity to participate in a business matchmaking programme, enabling them to meet with exhibitors from sub-Saharan African countries, spanning various sectors including agriculture and agro-processing, automotive, boat building, capital equipment, mining and machinery, chemicals, clothing and textiles, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, renewable energy (green hydrogen), aerospace and defence, arts and crafts, jewellery, ICT, metals, steel, and aluminium, financial and infrastructure services, high-tech innovations, furniture, wood, pulp, and tourism.

Entrance to the AGOA Forum's ‘Made in Africa Exhibition’ is free.

For more information visit https://madeinafricaevent.co.za






