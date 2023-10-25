Mini-Circuits distributor appointment

RF Design has been appointed as the Mini-Circuits representative and distributor for South Africa and Namibia. Mini-Circuits is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of RF and microwave components and integrated assemblies.
It has one of the most diverse and extensive product portfolios in the industry today, from components to complete test systems. The company offers 27 product lines comprising over 10 000 active models, and these products are used widely in commercial, industrial, and military applications, including cellular wireless, aerospace, satellite, Mil-Spec, CATV/Broadband, RFID, test instrumentation, and diagnostic imaging.
RF Design is looking forward to a long and successful relationship, bringing Mini-Circuits’ products to its customer base.
‘Made in Africa’ exhibition
Under the theme ‘Partnering to Build a Resilient, Sustainable, and Inclusive AGOA to Support Economic Development, Industrialisation, and Quality Job Creation’, the show will welcome over 400 exhibitors.
Local telecommunications partnership
One of their long-term goals is to bridge the digital divide by providing infrastructure to rural areas, which will provide Internet access, thereby enabling the power of online education, online payment and telemedicine.
New appointment to the Icorp team iCorp Technologies
iCorp Technologies has welcomed Ms Quatraine Domoney to it team in the role of National Technical and Sales Manager (TSM), based in the company’s Johannesburg head office.
Vishay honours EBV with distributor award EBV Electrolink
Vishay has honoured EBV Elektronik with the ‘Semiconductor Distributor of the Year – 2022’ award based on the company’s outstanding contribution, design activities, overall process excellence and performance throughout EMEA.
Paratus signs deal with Starlink
Pan-African telco and network services provider, Paratus Group has announced that it has entered an agreement as a distributor for Starlink’s high-speed internet services across the African continent.