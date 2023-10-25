Mini-Circuits distributor appointment

25 October 2023 News

RF Design has been appointed as the Mini-Circuits representative and distributor for South Africa and Namibia. Mini-Circuits is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of RF and microwave components and integrated assemblies.

It has one of the most diverse and extensive product portfolios in the industry today, from components to complete test systems. The company offers 27 product lines comprising over 10 000 active models, and these products are used widely in commercial, industrial, and military applications, including cellular wireless, aerospace, satellite, Mil-Spec, CATV/Broadband, RFID, test instrumentation, and diagnostic imaging.

RF Design is looking forward to a long and successful relationship, bringing Mini-Circuits’ products to its customer base.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

