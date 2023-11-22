Events

22 November 2023 Events

SEMICON Japan 2023

13-15 December 2023

Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

SEMICON Japan electronics manufacturing exhibition covers manufacturing technology, equipment and materials in the semiconductor industry, and SMART applications such as automobiles and IoT devices. The Advanced Packaging and Chiplet Summit (APCS) will also be held concurrently, where top players in the semiconductor packaging and substrate mounting fields will gather.

Register at https://www.semiconjapan.org/en

CES 2024

9-12 January 2024

Las Vegas, USA

The Consumer Electronics Show is not only a showcase, but also a proving ground for the latest breakthrough technologies and innovations in tech. The show hosts companies including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, and delivery systems. With over 35 product categories on display by more than 3500 exhibitors, CES 2024 promises to deliver technology insight to all 130 000+ attendees.

Register at https://www.ces.tech

IPC APEX EXPO 2024

9-11 April 2024

IPC APEX EXPO 2024 is one of the industry’s largest events in North America, featuring a world-class trade show, cutting-edge technical conference, professional development courses taught by industry experts, and non-stop networking. The Electronic Circuits World Convention, an international symposium on global PCB demand and manufacturing processes, will be hosted concurrently.

Register at https://www.ipcapexexpo.org

embedded world 2024

9-11 April 2024

Nuremberg, Germany

The embedded world Exhibition & Conference provides a global platform for the embedded community, including leading experts, key players and industry associations. It offers insight into the world of embedded systems, from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, and services related to complex system design.

Register at https://www.embedded-world.de/en





