Events
22 November 2023
Events
SEMICON Japan 2023
13-15 December 2023
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
SEMICON Japan electronics manufacturing exhibition covers manufacturing technology, equipment and materials in the semiconductor industry, and SMART applications such as automobiles and IoT devices. The Advanced Packaging and Chiplet Summit (APCS) will also be held concurrently, where top players in the semiconductor packaging and substrate mounting fields will gather.
Register at https://www.semiconjapan.org/en
CES 2024
9-12 January 2024
Las Vegas, USA
The Consumer Electronics Show is not only a showcase, but also a proving ground for the latest breakthrough technologies and innovations in tech. The show hosts companies including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, and delivery systems. With over 35 product categories on display by more than 3500 exhibitors, CES 2024 promises to deliver technology insight to all 130 000+ attendees.
Register at https://www.ces.tech
IPC APEX EXPO 2024
9-11 April 2024
IPC APEX EXPO 2024 is one of the industry’s largest events in North America, featuring a world-class trade show, cutting-edge technical conference, professional development courses taught by industry experts, and non-stop networking. The Electronic Circuits World Convention, an international symposium on global PCB demand and manufacturing processes, will be hosted concurrently.
Register at https://www.ipcapexexpo.org
embedded world 2024
9-11 April 2024
Nuremberg, Germany
The embedded world Exhibition & Conference provides a global platform for the embedded community, including leading experts, key players and industry associations. It offers insight into the world of embedded systems, from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, and services related to complex system design.
Register at https://www.embedded-world.de/en
Further reading:
EVENTS
Events
productronika
14-17 November 2023
Munich, Germany
Co-located with SEMICON in Munich, productronica showcases the entire spectrum of technologies and solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry, ...
Read more...
Events
Events
2023 GSA Asia Pacific Forum
8 November
Hsinchu, Taiwan
The Asia Pacific Executive Forum (APEF) stands as an exceptional worldwide gathering, uniting senior executives and C-level leaders from the semiconductor ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
Digital Transformation Strategy Summit
5-7 September 2023
Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa, Cape Town
NOVACOM Summits has announced its first-ever African edition of the Digital Transformation Strategy Summit, ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
The Energy Expo 2023
22-24 August 2023
Miami Airport Convention Center, USA
Awarded among the fastest growing shows, the Energy Expo (5th edition) in Miami, Florida, comes as an in-person tradeshow ...
Read more...
Events
Events
KITE 2023
18-20 July 2023
Durban Exhibition Centre
The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) is KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector. The exhibition connects ...
Read more...
Events
Events
SECUREX 2023
6-8 June 2023
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa’s ultimate security expo is celebrating its third decade of bringing together suppliers and manufacturers of security technology ...
Read more...
Events
Events
AATF2023
9-11 May 2023
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
With its theme of ‘For Africa from Africa’ for all things automation and technology, AATF2023 promises to be an immersive industrial ...
Read more...
Events
Events
productronica China
13-15 April 2023
Shanghai New International Expo Centre, China
This exhibition, originally scheduled to be in March and postponed to 13 April, covers electronics manufacturing, ...
Read more...
Events
Events
Women in Energy Conference 2023
8 March
Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town
The 9th edition of the Women in Energy conference will concentrate on developing and creating opportunities ...
Read more...
Events
Events
Upcoming Events
Read more...