Clearing the Static: The significance of cleaning in ESD control

In order to prevent electrostatic discharge (ESD) damage to electronic assemblies and components, it is imperative that they are produced, handled, packaged, and stored within an ESD-protected environment.
It is also essential that these ESD-protected workplace areas and equipment (tables, floors, work mats, trays, tools, machine elements) are cleaned with specialised antistatic cleaners. As a key component in any static control cleaning programme, products should be non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-staining.
Antistatic topicals offer user-friendly solutions that effectively reduce static electricity. Actum offers a range of ACL Staticide products known for their ability to dissipate static charges to zero faster than any other antistatic topicals available in the market. ACL Staticide, as specialists in ESD product cleaning, has gained international recognition for innovation, quality, and reliability.
It is vital to give special attention to the cleaning of ESD floors. Neglecting the cleaning and maintenance of antistatic floors can jeopardise their ESD properties, potentially resulting in expensive replacements for both the damaged electronics and the floor itself. To ensure the long-term optimal performance of an ESD floor, regular cleaning with a dedicated ESD floor cleaner is essential.
The primary objective of ESD protective packaging is to prevent ESD incidents within the packaging and facilitate the dissipation of charges from the outer surface.
NeoCortec has released an updated NeoMesh protocol stack version 1.6 firmware for its NC2400 and NC1000 module series, which now supports the new Sensirion SHT4xA temperature and humidity sensor series.
The NewFeed Feeder Protection Relay has been designed to protect the connection between solar farms and conventional power grids in both low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) distribution settings.
The use of grounding products and testing equipment becomes essential to verify the proper functionality of static control systems in the work environment.
Five areas where the requirements of IS are important and substantial to avoid ignition via mobile devices have been selected, with all references to SANS 60079-11:2012.
TDK has announced its new generation of high-voltage contactors that can safely and reliably switch off continuous DC currents up to 500 A, and operating DC voltages up to 1000 V in lithium-ion batteries in 20 ms or less.