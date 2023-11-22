Clearing the Static: The significance of cleaning in ESD control

22 November 2023 Circuit & System Protection



Greg Barron, Actum Group director.

In order to prevent electrostatic discharge (ESD) damage to electronic assemblies and components, it is imperative that they are produced, handled, packaged, and stored within an ESD-protected environment.

It is also essential that these ESD-protected workplace areas and equipment (tables, floors, work mats, trays, tools, machine elements) are cleaned with specialised antistatic cleaners. As a key component in any static control cleaning programme, products should be non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-staining.

Antistatic topicals offer user-friendly solutions that effectively reduce static electricity. Actum offers a range of ACL Staticide products known for their ability to dissipate static charges to zero faster than any other antistatic topicals available in the market. ACL Staticide, as specialists in ESD product cleaning, has gained international recognition for innovation, quality, and reliability.

It is vital to give special attention to the cleaning of ESD floors. Neglecting the cleaning and maintenance of antistatic floors can jeopardise their ESD properties, potentially resulting in expensive replacements for both the damaged electronics and the floor itself. To ensure the long-term optimal performance of an ESD floor, regular cleaning with a dedicated ESD floor cleaner is essential.

Credit(s)

Actum Group





