RF switch modules

New MEMS switch modules from Withwave are reflective type RF switches. These switch modules are available in various configurations including SP4T, SP10T, and as a four-port matrix switch. The switches can handle 9 W of power and exhibit low insertion loss and high linearity.
The modules feature 2,92 mm external vertical launch connectors for all RF ports, and the ports are controlled via a USB Type-C connector. The switches cover a frequency range of DC to 18 GHz, and offer a high reliability, as each switch is rated for greater than three billion switching operations.
Typical applications for these switch modules include test and measurement, high power RF front-ends, antenna tuning and beam steering, 5G wireless communication and RF signal routing.
Multi-operator cellular coverage solution
Nextivity has expanded its award-winning CEL-FI product family with the CEL-FI GO G43, which complements the existing GO G41 cellular coverage solution.
RFiber Solutions
MACOM announced an expansion to its power amplifier product portfolio with the MAPC-A1605 7,0 kW power amplifier. This device is suitable for high-power and high-voltage aerospace and defence applications, ...
Altron Arrow
The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth Low Energy wireless SoC solution from STMicroelectronics that embeds the company’s state-of-the-art 2.4 GHz radio IP.
Tamashi Technology Investments
To meet the need for Wi-Fi 7 testing, Anritsu Corporation has introduced a new Network Mode option for its MT8862A Wireless Connectivity Test Set, allowing the instrument to evaluate the Wi-Fi 7 signal quality of devices under test.