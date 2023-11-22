RF switch modules

22 November 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

New MEMS switch modules from Withwave are reflective type RF switches. These switch modules are available in various configurations including SP4T, SP10T, and as a four-port matrix switch. The switches can handle 9 W of power and exhibit low insertion loss and high linearity.

The modules feature 2,92 mm external vertical launch connectors for all RF ports, and the ports are controlled via a USB Type-C connector. The switches cover a frequency range of DC to 18 GHz, and offer a high reliability, as each switch is rated for greater than three billion switching operations.

Typical applications for these switch modules include test and measurement, high power RF front-ends, antenna tuning and beam steering, 5G wireless communication and RF signal routing.

