Yamaha at Productronica 2023

Yamaha Robotics displayed the latest-generation 1 STOP SMART SOLUTION at Productronica 2023, bringing together the complete set of new YR series printers, surface-mounters and inspection machines. The new YRM20DL dual-lane mounter premiered on the booth, and a full area was dedicated to Yamaha software solutions. A factory automation demonstration was also performed, which presented flexible robots for mechanical assembly.
The latest YR series surface-mount machines from Yamaha deliver increased accuracy and stability, and enable fully automated changeovers for unprecedented speed and efficiency. In the new YRP10 premium printer, automation permits immediate stencil change for sustained high throughput and consistent solder-paste condition. The YRM20 mounter permits non-stop cart and feeder changes, combined with high placement speed and a choice of flexible heads to maximise throughput. The YRi-V 3D AOI system with high-resolution vision, high-speed graphics processing, and AI to boost component recognition, eases programming, cuts cycle time, and raises inspection accuracy.
The YRM20DL dual-lane mounter will be on display for the first time in Europe. With equal board-size adjustment range and support for all automated features on each lane, the YRM20DL enables owners to increase throughput, flexibility, and efficiency at the same time.
