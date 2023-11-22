Improved cellular access in remote areas

22 November 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Nextivity has released its CEL-FI ROAM R41 plug-and-play cellular coverage solution that ensures cellular access for people in remote areas. This first release in the Nextivity ROAM line addresses nomadic applications to provide cellular coverage on the move, without incurring additional charges.

The ROAM R41 continues the legacy of the CEL-FI GO G31 and GO G32 mobile repeaters to deliver enterprise-grade performance in solving poor cellular coverage, while enabling dependable calling, texting, and data when away from the home or office. The system can be easily installed under seats or in discrete locations inside any vehicle or boat.

Designed for cars, trucks, and boats, the CEL-FI ROAM R41 is the industry’s most powerful cellular coverage solution for on-the-go applications. It features the latest proprietary 4th-generation IntelliBoost chip to deliver channelised coverage for mobile network operator signals. The ROAM R41 can be set up, powered on, and improve cellular signal within minutes. It also supports seamless operator switching through the intuitive Nextivity WAVE mobile app.

“The CEL-FI ROAM R41 is an important product for Nextivity – applying our latest enterprise-grade technology and expertise to the on-the-move mobile market. Rural residents, adventurers, and fleet managers will all benefit from the system’s performance and easy-to-use design. So, whether you are embarking on a road trip through the Kalahari, or streaming music on your weekend boating adventures on the Vaal, you can rest assured that you will remain connected,” said Nextivity CCO Stephen Kowal.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, www.duxbury.co.za





