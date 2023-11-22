Making Matter provisioning secure and easy

CommScope and STMicroelectronics have announced the integration of CommScope’s PKIWorks IoT security platform with ST’s popular STM32WB microcontroller unit. This integrated solution offers device manufacturers a turnkey solution for developing IoT devices that meet the Connectivity Standards Alliance Matter standard for security.
The solution simplifies manufacturing secure Matter-device-credentials development and provisioning, in addition to reducing costs and time for IoT device manufacturers. With this integration, devices can be commissioned at the MCU level, without developer intervention. This collaboration uses the experience from the CommScope Sentry team in securely integrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates into high-volume manufacturing production, with ST’s leadership in microcontrollers and development ecosystem.
“By integrating the CommScope Sentry PKIWorks platform with ST’s popular MCU platform, we’re offering our customers a turnkey solution to alleviate the challenges of Matter adoption, while handling the complexity, scale, and cost,” stated Bart Giordano, president, Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions, CommScope. “CommScope and ST have a long-standing collaborative relationship, making it easy to meet growing demand for new Matter IoT devices, with the expertise of two industry leaders boasting decades of experience at the forefront of digital security, semiconductor solutions, and device manufacturing.”
