Powering factory automation into the future

ADLINK Technology has released the COM-HPC-cRLS module. Powered by the newest 13th Gen Intel processors up to Core i9 (24 cores and 32 threads), the board is a future-proof edge AI solution.
It features Intel’s advanced hybrid architecture (with up to 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores), along with 16 PCIe Gen5 that provide superior performance with fewer lanes than its predecessors, allowing for simplified designs and reduced time to market for various AIoT deployments. The module provides support for up to 128 GB DDR5 memory with up to 4000 MT/s combined with increased cache, two 2,5 GbE LAN, and AI inferencing capabilities, making it ideal for on-edge AI use cases.
Equipped with Intel Time-Coordinated Computing (TCC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) support, the COM-HPC-cRLS ensures timely execution of deterministic, real-time workloads with ultra-low latency, making it well suited for mission-critical AIoT applications, including industrial automation, AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot), autonomous driving, medical imaging, and video broadcasting.
The board is also equipped with 4 USB 3.0, 8 USB 2.0, 2 SATA, 2 UART and 12 GPIO for connection to external peripheral equipment.
