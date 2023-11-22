Top countries sign declaration on AI safety
22 November 2023
News
The ‘Bletchley Declaration’, aimed at boosting global efforts to cooperate on artificial intelligence safety, was recently agreed upon and signed by 28 countries including the US, UK, and China. South Africa is not one of the signatories.
The declaration focuses on identifying risks associated with AI, and also builds cross-country policies to mitigate these same risks. An excerpt from the declaration states “Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents enormous global opportunities: it has the potential to transform and enhance human wellbeing, peace and prosperity. To realise this, we affirm that, for the good of all, AI should be designed, developed, deployed, and used, in a manner that is safe, in such a way as to be human-centric, trustworthy and responsible.”
“The declaration fulfils key summit objectives in establishing shared agreement and responsibility on the risks, opportunities and a forward process for international collaboration on frontier AI safety and research, particularly through greater scientific collaboration,” the UK government said in a separate statement accompanying the declaration.
