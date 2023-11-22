Ensuring electrical safety in connectors

Fischer Connectors has released new First Mate Last Break connectors in its low-voltage multipole Fischer Core series, to offer outstanding levels of electrical safety, mechanical reliability and ease of use for operators of medical devices, in compliance with IEC 60601-1.
First Mate Last Break (FMLB) ensures the permanent ground presence of an electrical system through a longer pin in the plug that ‘mates first and breaks last’ with the system’s receptacle to avoid risky electrical safety conditions. For example, it protects from electrostatic discharge (ESD), allowing any stray voltage to be routed to a safe ground to prevent harm to the operator and the voltage-sensitive equipment.
The new Fischer Core FMLB connectors are available in two sizes (size 104 with a 15 mm diameter plug, and size 1031 with a 13 mm diameter plug), and three mixed low-voltage configurations. Fischer Core 104 A 130 and Fischer Core 1031 A 105 feature 14 pins: 3x 0,9 mm power contacts for a maximum current of 9,5 A for size 104, and 8,1 A for size 1031, and 11x 0,5 mm data contacts, including the longer FMLB contact for ground, for 5 Gbit/s Ethernet. As for the Fischer Core 104 A 131 connector, it features 12x power and data contacts of 0,5 mm for 4,2 A and 5 Gbit/s Ethernet.
The Fischer Core FMLB connectors and associated cable assemblies are extremely robust and durable. With an IP68 sealed rating, they resist autoclave sterilisation and corrosion (1000 hours of salt mist, 5% salt solution, at 35°C). The series offers long lasting lifecycles with 10 000 mating cycles, and their rugged keying and locking systems ensure safe connections.
Mill-Max expands Omniball family Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced two new Omniball spring-loaded pins, one for low-profile purposes, and one that provides greater stroke and higher current-carrying capacity.
Read more...Miniature connectors allow 18 Gbps data transfer Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released new high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio/video data transfer at 18 Gbps in demanding environments, matching the performance speed of HDMI 2.0.
Read more...Isolation transformers for high-speed SPE applications ASIC Design Services
Interconnection
Utilising the UWBX patent pending technology, HALO has been able to achieve the high-speed performance needed to meet insertion loss and return loss required for a fully-compliant 2.5GBASE-T1 Ethernet port over single-pair copper cables.
Read more...Understanding all-weather cables Helukabel SA
Interconnection
By incorporating weather-resistant features, all-weather cables mitigate the risks of cable damage, electrical faults, and subsequent power outages, to ensure a robust electrical infrastructure.
Read more...Hermetically sealed connectors Hiconnex
Interconnection
Invented by Glenair, CODE RED is an innovative sealing encapsulant and application process that provides durable hermetic sealing in a lightweight aluminium package.
Read more...Spring-loaded connectors from Mill-Max Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced a new lineup of spring-loaded pins available with either pointed or flat tip plungers, providing solutions for specialised connection requirements.
Read more...Adding protection to power interconnects Vepac Electronics
Interconnection
APP Saf-D-Grid plugs and receptacles provide for the direct connection of AC and DC electronic devices to a grid powered by either mains power, high-efficiency DC sources, or by renewable energy.