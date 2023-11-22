Categories

Ensuring electrical safety in connectors

22 November 2023 Interconnection

Fischer Connectors has released new First Mate Last Break connectors in its low-voltage multipole Fischer Core series, to offer outstanding levels of electrical safety, mechanical reliability and ease of use for operators of medical devices, in compliance with IEC 60601-1.

First Mate Last Break (FMLB) ensures the permanent ground presence of an electrical system through a longer pin in the plug that ‘mates first and breaks last’ with the system’s receptacle to avoid risky electrical safety conditions. For example, it protects from electrostatic discharge (ESD), allowing any stray voltage to be routed to a safe ground to prevent harm to the operator and the voltage-sensitive equipment.

The new Fischer Core FMLB connectors are available in two sizes (size 104 with a 15 mm diameter plug, and size 1031 with a 13 mm diameter plug), and three mixed low-voltage configurations. Fischer Core 104 A 130 and Fischer Core 1031 A 105 feature 14 pins: 3x 0,9 mm power contacts for a maximum current of 9,5 A for size 104, and 8,1 A for size 1031, and 11x 0,5 mm data contacts, including the longer FMLB contact for ground, for 5 Gbit/s Ethernet. As for the Fischer Core 104 A 131 connector, it features 12x power and data contacts of 0,5 mm for 4,2 A and 5 Gbit/s Ethernet.

The Fischer Core FMLB connectors and associated cable assemblies are extremely robust and durable. With an IP68 sealed rating, they resist autoclave sterilisation and corrosion (1000 hours of salt mist, 5% salt solution, at 35°C). The series offers long lasting lifecycles with 10 000 mating cycles, and their rugged keying and locking systems ensure safe connections.


