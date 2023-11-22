Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



EMC filter for enclosed power supply series

22 November 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

In many power supply designs and applications, the main power circuits often have high EMC interference. To increase their anti-interference capability, MORNSUN has released the FC-LxxWx series of EMC filters as a supplement to meet the design requirement of AC/DC enclosed power supplies, especially for LM/LMF series products.

Any fluctuation in the power supply circuits will cause a surge, which could affect the back-end devices. In conventional circuits, the surge is differential mode (DM) ±2 kV/common mode (CM) ±4 kV. However, in complex environments, surge interference may be far higher. The FC-LxxWx series, a filter module applied at the input of the power supplies, has a strong immunity to surge voltages of DM up to 4 kV and CM up to 6 kV.

These EMC filters, based on the second-order filtering scheme, mitigate performance to CM/DM interference up to 60 dB, which can effectively suppress interference, and improve the conduction level of the LM series power supply products.


Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


