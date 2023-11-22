Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Ultra-low noise, ultra-high PSRR µModule regulator

22 November 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Analog Devices’ LTM8080 is an ultra-low noise dual output DC/DC µModule regulator. Operating from up to 40 V at the input, the LTM8080’s front-end is a high-efficiency synchronous Silent Switcher step-down regulator followed by two separate low noise, low dropout (LDO) regulators.

To further suppress switching noise, the LTM8080’s packaging integrates an EMI barrier wall or shield. The result is exceptional low noise values of less than 1 µVRMS (10 Hz to 100 kHz), and 80 dB PSRR (100 kHz).

Compared to discrete solutions without an EMI shield, the LTM8080 reduces output ripple voltage by up to 70% for a simplified and quiet design. The LTM8080 is specifically designed to power digital loads that are susceptible to switching regulator noise such as data converters, RF transmitters, FPGA I/O and clock, operational amplifiers, transceivers, and medical scanners.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: CoolMOS S7T with integrated junction temperature sensor
Power Electronics / Power Management
Two of Infineon’s experts, Pietro and Ivan, both specialised in developing next-gen FET-based SSRs, will present the new CoolMOS S7T with integrated junction temperature sensor.

Read more...
DynaFlex BESS for EMEA region
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vertiv introduces Vertiv DynaFlex battery energy storage system, to support energy grid independence for mission-critical applications.

Read more...
Converter for industrial control applications
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN has launched a 500 W wide-input DC/DC converter series to meet the increasing demand for high-power supply in industrial control applications.

Read more...
Power modules enable 15% weight reduction in race cars
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Chosen for their small and lightweight characteristics, the Vicor modules efficiently step down the high-voltage accumulator’s power from 400 – 600 V to 27 – 38 V.

Read more...
Wireless MCU with 15 years of battery life
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
ST has integrated an industry-unique ultra-low-power radio which the MCU can power-down to save energy while listening continuously for a wake-up signal.

Read more...
High-precision coreless current sensor
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
The Infineon XENSIV TLE4971 is a new automotive-qualified pre-programmed 120 A sensor without the saturation or hysteresis effects.

Read more...
High bandwidth current-sense amplifier
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The AD8410A from Analog Devices is a high voltage, high-bandwidth current-sense amplifier which features an initial gain of 20 V/V.

Read more...
Insights into design challenges for vehicle electrification
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mouser Electronics has launched a new eBook in collaboration with NXP Semiconductors, which pushes boundaries in the automotive, industrial and IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets.

Read more...
Power charger reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has released a reference design for an 84 W AC-DC battery charger, with a 110/230 V AC rated input and constant current output of up to 4 A.

Read more...
Microcontroller with Bluetooth LE 5.3
Altron Arrow News
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essential ...

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved