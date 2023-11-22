Ultra-low noise, ultra-high PSRR µModule regulator

Power Electronics / Power Management

Analog Devices’ LTM8080 is an ultra-low noise dual output DC/DC µModule regulator. Operating from up to 40 V at the input, the LTM8080’s front-end is a high-efficiency synchronous Silent Switcher step-down regulator followed by two separate low noise, low dropout (LDO) regulators.

To further suppress switching noise, the LTM8080’s packaging integrates an EMI barrier wall or shield. The result is exceptional low noise values of less than 1 µVRMS (10 Hz to 100 kHz), and 80 dB PSRR (100 kHz).

Compared to discrete solutions without an EMI shield, the LTM8080 reduces output ripple voltage by up to 70% for a simplified and quiet design. The LTM8080 is specifically designed to power digital loads that are susceptible to switching regulator noise such as data converters, RF transmitters, FPGA I/O and clock, operational amplifiers, transceivers, and medical scanners.

