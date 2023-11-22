Microchip Technology’s MPLAB PICkit 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer enables quick prototyping and portable, production-ready programming for all Microchip components, including PIC, dsPIC, AVR, and SAM (Arm) devices. In conjunction with the MPLAB X integrated development environment (IDE), this kit provides a powerful, easy-to-use graphical user interface (GUI) for debugging and programming.
The MPLAB PICkit 5 can also be used as a standalone debugger/programmer with the MPLAB Programmer-To-Go mobile app via a Bluetooth connection.
The MPLAB PICkit 5 supports various interfaces such as four-wire JTAG or serial wire debug (SWD) with streaming UART virtual comm port (VCP). The module, combined with the debugger adaptor board (AC102015), can use standard connectors for JTAG, SWD, ICSP, and AVR protocols.
The unit is powered via a USB type-C cable or, with the unique programmer-to-go function, can also be powered by the target board and program a default image simply with a press of the hidden button beneath the unit’s logo. Users can also connect via Bluetooth using the MPLAB mobile app, browse the micro SDTM card installed in the tool for a different image, and start programming the target board right from the app.
The PICkit 5contains a 32-bit MCU running at 300 MHz running a RTOS. It contains an eight-pin SIL programming connector and can program devices using either MPLAB X IDE or MPLAB IPE.
This versatile programming companion allows prototyping and debugging of a design solution, whether in the laboratory or in the field.
