Driver amplifiers for wireless infrastructure

The Infineon wireless infrastructure driver amplifiers can be used as pre-drivers or drivers in RF applications, from massive MIMO 5G base stations to small cells and access points.
The tiny amplifiers sit typically between transceiver IC and power amplifier (PA), but can also be used as power amplifier for low-power applications. The driver amplifiers boast high linearity and an excellent wide-band gain flatness for optimum linearisation results of the driven PA.
The high driving capability and the high gain allow a minimum number of components in the TX line-up, typically requiring only the pre-driver between transceiver IC and power amplifier. In addition, the differential input of the pre-driver saves the balun and converts the differential signal to single-ended, without additional losses.
The BGA7P320 is a 3,3 to 4,2 GHz mid-band driver amplifier that can be used as pre-driver or driver in RF applications from MIMO 5G base stations to small cells and access points. The SiGe based amplifier offers best RF performance and a high OP1dB: 27,8 dBm. This driver amplifier boasts high linearity and an excellent wide-band gain flatness of less than 0,5 dB for optimum linearisation results of the driven PA.
Multi-operator cellular coverage solution
Nextivity has expanded its award-winning CEL-FI product family with the CEL-FI GO G43, which complements the existing GO G41 cellular coverage solution.
The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth Low Energy wireless SoC solution from STMicroelectronics that embeds the company’s state-of-the-art 2.4 GHz radio IP.
New switch modules from Withwave are available in various configurations including SP4T, SP10T, and as a 4-port matrix switch.
To meet the need for Wi-Fi 7 testing, Anritsu Corporation has introduced a new Network Mode option for its MT8862A Wireless Connectivity Test Set, allowing the instrument to evaluate the Wi-Fi 7 signal quality of devices under test.