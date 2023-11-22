Categories

Driver amplifiers for wireless infrastructure

22 November 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Infineon wireless infrastructure driver amplifiers can be used as pre-drivers or drivers in RF applications, from massive MIMO 5G base stations to small cells and access points.

The tiny amplifiers sit typically between transceiver IC and power amplifier (PA), but can also be used as power amplifier for low-power applications. The driver amplifiers boast high linearity and an excellent wide-band gain flatness for optimum linearisation results of the driven PA.

The high driving capability and the high gain allow a minimum number of components in the TX line-up, typically requiring only the pre-driver between transceiver IC and power amplifier. In addition, the differential input of the pre-driver saves the balun and converts the differential signal to single-ended, without additional losses.

The BGA7P320 is a 3,3 to 4,2 GHz mid-band driver amplifier that can be used as pre-driver or driver in RF applications from MIMO 5G base stations to small cells and access points. The SiGe based amplifier offers best RF performance and a high OP1dB: 27,8 dBm. This driver amplifier boasts high linearity and an excellent wide-band gain flatness of less than 0,5 dB for optimum linearisation results of the driven PA.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 236 1900
Fax: +27 11 236 1913
Email: saro.murabito@ebv.com
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Further reading:

Multi-operator cellular coverage solution
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nextivity has expanded its award-winning CEL-FI product family with the CEL-FI GO G43, which complements the existing GO G41 cellular coverage solution.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6/6E module for industrial applications
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The u-blox MAYA-W3 brings the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 and the 6 GHz band to industrial applications, preventing network congestion and ensuring power efficiency.

Read more...
Toolkit for services with differentiated 5G connectivity
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ericsson has launched a new software toolkit to strengthen 5G Standalone network capabilities, and enable premium services with differentiated connectivity.

Read more...
Device identification’s critical role in IoT protection
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Each IoT device must have a unique identifier assigned during manufacturing or provisioning which serves as the anchor for device identification, authentication, and communication.

Read more...
Programmable BLE 5.3 SoC
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth Low Energy wireless SoC solution from STMicroelectronics that embeds the company’s state-of-the-art 2.4 GHz radio IP.

Read more...
RF switch modules
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New switch modules from Withwave are available in various configurations including SP4T, SP10T, and as a 4-port matrix switch.

Read more...
Improved cellular access in remote areas
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nextivity has released its CEL-FI ROAM R41 plug-and-play cellular coverage solution that ensures cellular access for people in remote areas.

Read more...
Making Matter provisioning secure and easy
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Integrated solution of CommScope’s PKIWorks platform with STMicroelectronics’ STM32WB wireless microcontroller enables IoT security for Matter device development.

Read more...
Bringing performance and security to BLE applications
Future Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ STM32WBA 32-bit wireless series brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications.

Read more...
WLAN tester supports Wi-Fi 7
Tamashi Technology Investments Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
To meet the need for Wi-Fi 7 testing, Anritsu Corporation has introduced a new Network Mode option for its MT8862A Wireless Connectivity Test Set, allowing the instrument to evaluate the Wi-Fi 7 signal quality of devices under test.

Read more...











