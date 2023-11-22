Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Ultra-low noise phase locked frequency translators

22 November 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The FCTS series of low-noise frequency translators from Synergy Microwave Corporation are very useful for improving system noise floor in higher frequency phase locked clock regeneration applications.

These ICs are the perfect solution to translate a low-frequency master reference clock or reference oscillator to a higher frequency to improve phase noise, reduce power consumption, and simplify circuit complexity. This device is a much simpler and overall better solution than direct frequency multipliers.

Standard models are available with a 10 or 100 MHz input, but they can also be made available for other supportable, non-standard input frequencies. The typical phase noise at 1 KHz offset is -115 dBc/Hz. These surface-mount devices with a 24 x 24 mm footprint are available with a fixed frequency output starting at 800 MHz, going up to 2 GHz.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Multi-operator cellular coverage solution
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nextivity has expanded its award-winning CEL-FI product family with the CEL-FI GO G43, which complements the existing GO G41 cellular coverage solution.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6/6E module for industrial applications
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The u-blox MAYA-W3 brings the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 and the 6 GHz band to industrial applications, preventing network congestion and ensuring power efficiency.

Read more...
Toolkit for services with differentiated 5G connectivity
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ericsson has launched a new software toolkit to strengthen 5G Standalone network capabilities, and enable premium services with differentiated connectivity.

Read more...
Pure carbide GaN-on-SiC power amplifier
RFiber Solutions News
MACOM announced an expansion to its power amplifier product portfolio with the MAPC-A1605 7,0 kW power amplifier. This device is suitable for high-power and high-voltage aerospace and defence applications, ...

Read more...
Device identification’s critical role in IoT protection
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Each IoT device must have a unique identifier assigned during manufacturing or provisioning which serves as the anchor for device identification, authentication, and communication.

Read more...
Programmable BLE 5.3 SoC
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth Low Energy wireless SoC solution from STMicroelectronics that embeds the company’s state-of-the-art 2.4 GHz radio IP.

Read more...
RF switch modules
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New switch modules from Withwave are available in various configurations including SP4T, SP10T, and as a 4-port matrix switch.

Read more...
Improved cellular access in remote areas
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nextivity has released its CEL-FI ROAM R41 plug-and-play cellular coverage solution that ensures cellular access for people in remote areas.

Read more...
Making Matter provisioning secure and easy
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Integrated solution of CommScope’s PKIWorks platform with STMicroelectronics’ STM32WB wireless microcontroller enables IoT security for Matter device development.

Read more...
Bringing performance and security to BLE applications
Future Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ STM32WBA 32-bit wireless series brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved