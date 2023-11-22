Ultra-low noise phase locked frequency translators

The FCTS series of low-noise frequency translators from Synergy Microwave Corporation are very useful for improving system noise floor in higher frequency phase locked clock regeneration applications.
These ICs are the perfect solution to translate a low-frequency master reference clock or reference oscillator to a higher frequency to improve phase noise, reduce power consumption, and simplify circuit complexity. This device is a much simpler and overall better solution than direct frequency multipliers.
Standard models are available with a 10 or 100 MHz input, but they can also be made available for other supportable, non-standard input frequencies. The typical phase noise at 1 KHz offset is -115 dBc/Hz. These surface-mount devices with a 24 x 24 mm footprint are available with a fixed frequency output starting at 800 MHz, going up to 2 GHz.
Multi-operator cellular coverage solution
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nextivity has expanded its award-winning CEL-FI product family with the CEL-FI GO G43, which complements the existing GO G41 cellular coverage solution.
Read more...Pure carbide GaN-on-SiC power amplifier RFiber Solutions
News
MACOM announced an expansion to its power amplifier product portfolio with the MAPC-A1605 7,0 kW power amplifier. This device is suitable for high-power and high-voltage aerospace and defence applications, ...
Read more...Programmable BLE 5.3 SoC Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth Low Energy wireless SoC solution from STMicroelectronics that embeds the company’s state-of-the-art 2.4 GHz radio IP.
Read more...RF switch modules RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New switch modules from Withwave are available in various configurations including SP4T, SP10T, and as a 4-port matrix switch.