Ultra-low noise phase locked frequency translators

22 November 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The FCTS series of low-noise frequency translators from Synergy Microwave Corporation are very useful for improving system noise floor in higher frequency phase locked clock regeneration applications.

These ICs are the perfect solution to translate a low-frequency master reference clock or reference oscillator to a higher frequency to improve phase noise, reduce power consumption, and simplify circuit complexity. This device is a much simpler and overall better solution than direct frequency multipliers.

Standard models are available with a 10 or 100 MHz input, but they can also be made available for other supportable, non-standard input frequencies. The typical phase noise at 1 KHz offset is -115 dBc/Hz. These surface-mount devices with a 24 x 24 mm footprint are available with a fixed frequency output starting at 800 MHz, going up to 2 GHz.

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





