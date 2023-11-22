Isolated solid state relay

The ISO808 family from STMicroelectronics are power solid state relays (SSR) for high inductive loads. The ISO808, ISO808-1 (PowerSO-36) and ISO808Q, ISO808Q-1 (TFQFPN32) are galvanic isolated eight-channel drivers featuring a low supply current. Each driver contains two independent galvanic isolated voltage domains: VCC and VDD for the process and control logic stages.
Active channel current limitation (OVL), combined with thermal shutdown (OVT), independent for each channel, protects the device against overload. Built-in thermal shutdown protects each channel from overtemperature and overload: each overheated channel automatically turns OFF after its junction temperature triggers the protection threshold (TJSD). The channel turns back ON if its junction temperature decreases lower than restart threshold (TJR).
An additional case temperature sensor protects the whole chip against overtemperature (OVC event): if the case temperature triggers the TCSD threshold, then overloaded channels are turned OFF, and restart only when case temperature decreases down to the reset threshold (TCR). During this event, non-overloaded channels continue to operate normally.
The ICs are intended for driving any kind of load with one side connected to ground.
