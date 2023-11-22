Optical system for max signal density

22 November 2023 Interconnection

Samtec FireFly mid-board optical cable systems boast a miniature footprint with maximum signal density, and proven signal integrity over longer distances.

As designers are faced with longer-reach applications, increasing bandwidths, and tighter spaces, these considerations become hugely important.

The FireFly mid-board optical cable assemblies provide high-performance versatility for data rates up to 28 Gbps per channel. The miniature footprint allows for higher density and closer proximity to the IC. The results are a simplified board layout, enhanced signal integrity from IC to faceplate, and reduced power dissipation.

The FireFly assembly includes an x4 and an x12 configuration. Designed for flexibility, they include optical for greater distances and copper for cost optimisation. PCIe-over-fibre supports 3,0/4,0 data rates for low latency, power savings, and guaranteed transmission.

The system has an extended temperature rating of -40 to 85°C for military, aerospace, and industrial applications. An additional option is the Glenair Series 79 MT connector featuring a miniature form factor and

shielding, ideal for mil/aero and industrial applications. The assemblies support data centre, HPC and FPGA protocols including Ethernet, InfiniBand, Fibre Channel, Aurora, and PCIe.

Credit(s)

Spectrum Concepts





