Miniature connectors allow 18 Gbps data transfer

Fischer Connectors has released new high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio/video data transfer at 18 Gbps in demanding environments, matching the performance speed of HDMI 2.0.
“The speed of our audio/video connectivity solutions, 18 Gbps, is equivalent to the HDMI 2.0 standard widely used in 4K cinema projectors and Ultra High Definition home TVs,” explains Stéphane Antonetti, product data expert at Fischer Connectors. “Because Fischer Connectors’ circular connectors are rugged by design, they combine the best of both worlds, providing design engineers with a versatile portfolio of high-speed, high-performance connectivity solutions for a wide range of harsh-environment applications.”
Fischer Connectors’ new UHD solutions are available in the flagship Fischer MiniMax and Fischer Core product lines with 10 000 mating cycles, 360° EMI protection, different sealing performances from IP68 to hermeticity and sterilisation capacities, and three locking mechanisms – push-pull, screw, and quick release.
The new UHD audio/video connectivity solutions offer high-speed data transfer for applications in the medical, scientific, industrial, instrumentation, test and measurement, and defence sectors.
Mill-Max expands Omniball family Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced two new Omniball spring-loaded pins, one for low-profile purposes, and one that provides greater stroke and higher current-carrying capacity.
Read more...Isolation transformers for high-speed SPE applications ASIC Design Services
Interconnection
Utilising the UWBX patent pending technology, HALO has been able to achieve the high-speed performance needed to meet insertion loss and return loss required for a fully-compliant 2.5GBASE-T1 Ethernet port over single-pair copper cables.
Read more...Understanding all-weather cables Helukabel SA
Interconnection
By incorporating weather-resistant features, all-weather cables mitigate the risks of cable damage, electrical faults, and subsequent power outages, to ensure a robust electrical infrastructure.
Read more...Hermetically sealed connectors Hiconnex
Interconnection
Invented by Glenair, CODE RED is an innovative sealing encapsulant and application process that provides durable hermetic sealing in a lightweight aluminium package.
Read more...Spring-loaded connectors from Mill-Max Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced a new lineup of spring-loaded pins available with either pointed or flat tip plungers, providing solutions for specialised connection requirements.
Read more...Adding protection to power interconnects Vepac Electronics
Interconnection
APP Saf-D-Grid plugs and receptacles provide for the direct connection of AC and DC electronic devices to a grid powered by either mains power, high-efficiency DC sources, or by renewable energy.