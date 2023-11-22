Miniature connectors allow 18 Gbps data transfer

Fischer Connectors has released new high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio/video data transfer at 18 Gbps in demanding environments, matching the performance speed of HDMI 2.0.

“The speed of our audio/video connectivity solutions, 18 Gbps, is equivalent to the HDMI 2.0 standard widely used in 4K cinema projectors and Ultra High Definition home TVs,” explains Stéphane Antonetti, product data expert at Fischer Connectors. “Because Fischer Connectors’ circular connectors are rugged by design, they combine the best of both worlds, providing design engineers with a versatile portfolio of high-speed, high-performance connectivity solutions for a wide range of harsh-environment applications.”

Fischer Connectors’ new UHD solutions are available in the flagship Fischer MiniMax and Fischer Core product lines with 10 000 mating cycles, 360° EMI protection, different sealing performances from IP68 to hermeticity and sterilisation capacities, and three locking mechanisms – push-pull, screw, and quick release.

The new UHD audio/video connectivity solutions offer high-speed data transfer for applications in the medical, scientific, industrial, instrumentation, test and measurement, and defence sectors.

