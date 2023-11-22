Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Miniature connectors allow 18 Gbps data transfer

22 November 2023 Interconnection

Fischer Connectors has released new high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio/video data transfer at 18 Gbps in demanding environments, matching the performance speed of HDMI 2.0.

“The speed of our audio/video connectivity solutions, 18 Gbps, is equivalent to the HDMI 2.0 standard widely used in 4K cinema projectors and Ultra High Definition home TVs,” explains Stéphane Antonetti, product data expert at Fischer Connectors. “Because Fischer Connectors’ circular connectors are rugged by design, they combine the best of both worlds, providing design engineers with a versatile portfolio of high-speed, high-performance connectivity solutions for a wide range of harsh-environment applications.”

Fischer Connectors’ new UHD solutions are available in the flagship Fischer MiniMax and Fischer Core product lines with 10 000 mating cycles, 360° EMI protection, different sealing performances from IP68 to hermeticity and sterilisation capacities, and three locking mechanisms – push-pull, screw, and quick release.

The new UHD audio/video connectivity solutions offer high-speed data transfer for applications in the medical, scientific, industrial, instrumentation, test and measurement, and defence sectors.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: sales@spectrumconcepts.co.za
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Mill-Max expands Omniball family
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced two new Omniball spring-loaded pins, one for low-profile purposes, and one that provides greater stroke and higher current-carrying capacity.

Read more...
Samtec’s new 2024 catalogue
Interconnection
Samtec has released its catalogue for the 2024 period, which has over 50 new product series and is categorised into six solution blocks.

Read more...
Connectors with extreme density and performance
Spectrum Concepts News
Samtec’s family of board-to-board and cable assemblies feature extreme density with up to 1000 total I/Os on a 0,635 mm pitch, while still providing incredible 112 Gbps PAM4 performance. The AcceleRate ...

Read more...
Optical system for max signal density
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec FireFly mid-board optical cable systems boast a miniature footprint with maximum signal density, and proven signal integrity over longer distances.

Read more...
Isolation transformers for high-speed SPE applications
ASIC Design Services Interconnection
Utilising the UWBX patent pending technology, HALO has been able to achieve the high-speed performance needed to meet insertion loss and return loss required for a fully-compliant 2.5GBASE-T1 Ethernet port over single-pair copper cables.

Read more...
Ensuring electrical safety in connectors
MANTECH Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released its First Mate Last Break connectors to its Core series, ensuring electrical safety and mechanical reliability for medical devices.

Read more...
Understanding all-weather cables
Helukabel SA Interconnection
By incorporating weather-resistant features, all-weather cables mitigate the risks of cable damage, electrical faults, and subsequent power outages, to ensure a robust electrical infrastructure.

Read more...
Hermetically sealed connectors
Hiconnex Interconnection
Invented by Glenair, CODE RED is an innovative sealing encapsulant and application process that provides durable hermetic sealing in a lightweight aluminium package.

Read more...
Spring-loaded connectors from Mill-Max
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced a new lineup of spring-loaded pins available with either pointed or flat tip plungers, providing solutions for specialised connection requirements.

Read more...
Adding protection to power interconnects
Vepac Electronics Interconnection
APP Saf-D-Grid plugs and receptacles provide for the direct connection of AC and DC electronic devices to a grid powered by either mains power, high-efficiency DC sources, or by renewable energy.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved