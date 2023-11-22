Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Isolation transformers for high-speed SPE applications

22 November 2023 Interconnection

HALO Electronics has announced the preliminary release of the industry’s first commercially-available IEEE802.3ch compliant 2.5GBASE-T1 transformers, providing galvanic isolation for those applications requiring a higher level of isolation.

Utilising the UWBX patent pending technology, HALO has been able to achieve the high-speed performance needed to meet insertion loss and return loss required for a fully-compliant 2.5GBASE-T1 Ethernet port over single-pair copper cables.

One of the many benefits of this galvanic isolation transformer is the improved system-level CMR performance, the result of the PHY side centre tap (CT) connecting to ground, which should prove to be valuable in critical high noise applications such as automotive and aerospace. This part can be used in both data only and PoE applications. When used in PoE applications, blocking capacitors will be added to the cable side of the circuit while still providing the improved CMR performance through the PHY side CT.

With this technology, HALO intends to develop 25/40G (IEEE802.3bq) magnetics and galvanic isolated Multi Gig BASE-T1 (up to 10G over a single pair) transformer solutions for the next generation of high-speed Ethernet applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 315 8316
Fax: +27 11 315 1711
Email: info@asic.co.za
www: www.asic.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASIC Design Services


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Mill-Max expands Omniball family
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced two new Omniball spring-loaded pins, one for low-profile purposes, and one that provides greater stroke and higher current-carrying capacity.

Read more...
Samtec’s new 2024 catalogue
Interconnection
Samtec has released its catalogue for the 2024 period, which has over 50 new product series and is categorised into six solution blocks.

Read more...
Power efficient mid-range FPGA
ASIC Design Services News
The new imperatives of the intelligent edge – power efficiency, security and reliability – are forcing system architects and design engineers to find new solutions. For the growing number of system designers ...

Read more...
Optical system for max signal density
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec FireFly mid-board optical cable systems boast a miniature footprint with maximum signal density, and proven signal integrity over longer distances.

Read more...
Miniature connectors allow 18 Gbps data transfer
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released new high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio/video data transfer at 18 Gbps in demanding environments, matching the performance speed of HDMI 2.0.

Read more...
Ensuring electrical safety in connectors
MANTECH Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released its First Mate Last Break connectors to its Core series, ensuring electrical safety and mechanical reliability for medical devices.

Read more...
MPLAB PICkit 5
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology’s MPLAB PICkit 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer enables quick prototyping and portable, production-ready programming for all Microchip components, including PIC, dsPIC, AVR, and SAM devices.

Read more...
FPGAs speed up intelligent edge designs
ASIC Design Services Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has added nine new technology- and application-specific solution stacks to its growing collection of mid-range FPGA and SoC support.

Read more...
Understanding all-weather cables
Helukabel SA Interconnection
By incorporating weather-resistant features, all-weather cables mitigate the risks of cable damage, electrical faults, and subsequent power outages, to ensure a robust electrical infrastructure.

Read more...
Updated portable library API
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
The Holt Portable Library API now supports all Holt’s MIL-STD-1553 terminal devices, providing the customer with a layer of abstraction using standardised functions.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved