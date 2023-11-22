Isolation transformers for high-speed SPE applications

22 November 2023 Interconnection

HALO Electronics has announced the preliminary release of the industry’s first commercially-available IEEE802.3ch compliant 2.5GBASE-T1 transformers, providing galvanic isolation for those applications requiring a higher level of isolation.

Utilising the UWBX patent pending technology, HALO has been able to achieve the high-speed performance needed to meet insertion loss and return loss required for a fully-compliant 2.5GBASE-T1 Ethernet port over single-pair copper cables.

One of the many benefits of this galvanic isolation transformer is the improved system-level CMR performance, the result of the PHY side centre tap (CT) connecting to ground, which should prove to be valuable in critical high noise applications such as automotive and aerospace. This part can be used in both data only and PoE applications. When used in PoE applications, blocking capacitors will be added to the cable side of the circuit while still providing the improved CMR performance through the PHY side CT.

With this technology, HALO intends to develop 25/40G (IEEE802.3bq) magnetics and galvanic isolated Multi Gig BASE-T1 (up to 10G over a single pair) transformer solutions for the next generation of high-speed Ethernet applications.

Credit(s)

ASIC Design Services





