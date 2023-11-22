Isolation transformers for high-speed SPE applications

HALO Electronics has announced the preliminary release of the industry’s first commercially-available IEEE802.3ch compliant 2.5GBASE-T1 transformers, providing galvanic isolation for those applications requiring a higher level of isolation.
Utilising the UWBX patent pending technology, HALO has been able to achieve the high-speed performance needed to meet insertion loss and return loss required for a fully-compliant 2.5GBASE-T1 Ethernet port over single-pair copper cables.
One of the many benefits of this galvanic isolation transformer is the improved system-level CMR performance, the result of the PHY side centre tap (CT) connecting to ground, which should prove to be valuable in critical high noise applications such as automotive and aerospace. This part can be used in both data only and PoE applications. When used in PoE applications, blocking capacitors will be added to the cable side of the circuit while still providing the improved CMR performance through the PHY side CT.
With this technology, HALO intends to develop 25/40G (IEEE802.3bq) magnetics and galvanic isolated Multi Gig BASE-T1 (up to 10G over a single pair) transformer solutions for the next generation of high-speed Ethernet applications.
Mill-Max expands Omniball family
Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced two new Omniball spring-loaded pins, one for low-profile purposes, and one that provides greater stroke and higher current-carrying capacity.
Power efficient mid-range FPGA
News
The new imperatives of the intelligent edge – power efficiency, security and reliability – are forcing system architects and design engineers to find new solutions. For the growing number of system designers ...
Miniature connectors allow 18 Gbps data transfer
Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released new high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio/video data transfer at 18 Gbps in demanding environments, matching the performance speed of HDMI 2.0.
MPLAB PICkit 5
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology's MPLAB PICkit 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer enables quick prototyping and portable, production-ready programming for all Microchip components, including PIC, dsPIC, AVR, and SAM devices.
FPGAs speed up intelligent edge designs
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has added nine new technology- and application-specific solution stacks to its growing collection of mid-range FPGA and SoC support.
Understanding all-weather cables
Interconnection
By incorporating weather-resistant features, all-weather cables mitigate the risks of cable damage, electrical faults, and subsequent power outages, to ensure a robust electrical infrastructure.
Updated portable library API
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Holt Portable Library API now supports all Holt's MIL-STD-1553 terminal devices, providing the customer with a layer of abstraction using standardised functions.