Short pulse fibre laser marker

Panasonic Industry has announced its latest innovation in laser marking technology. The LP-ZV series is a 3D short pulse laser marker that offers high speed and precision, making it ideal for a wide range of metal or plastic marking applications.
The marker’s 1 ns short pulse minimises any thermal effect, while the high-frequency oscillation achieves clear marking of extremely small and fine characters down to 0,15 mm. Shallow engraving results in easy-to-see white markings and code sections with sharp and precise edges.
Thanks to its 50 W high power output, the marker is also capable of high-speed deep engraving and black marking on metal workpieces. This allows quick and accurate marks to be performed on precision metal parts such as bearings and tools.
The LP-ZV series is equipped with a 3D functionality that is especially suited for marking concave or convex surfaces in an area of 25 x 25 mm. However, a large marking field of up to 330 x 330 mm means you can mark an even more extensive range of products, further enhancing productivity. Thanks to the integrated Z-axis control, the system guarantees the ability to mark complex shapes without compromising quality in the least, in any position of the marking field.
Communication with the laser marker is over EtherNet/IP or PROFINET.
