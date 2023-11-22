RS unveils Better World product range

22 November 2023 News

RS South Africa recently announced the launch of its Better World product range.

Products in the range have made sustainability improvements, and are supported by trusted certifications and eco-labels. This will make it easier for RS customers – the world’s engineers, innovators and problem solvers – to make more informed purchasing decisions based on the sustainability credentials of products. In addition, a major focus of the range will be on products that save energy or water and cut CO2 emissions, thereby helping its customers to reduce their environmental impacts and help tackle climate change. To achieve this, RS is working closely with its 2500 global supplier partners to highlight the latest innovative cleaner and greener product solutions as part of the range.

Across industry, sustainability is increasingly a top business priority. However, it is challenging for individuals and businesses to understand which products or services have environmental, social and governance (ESG) improvements.

Market research studies have found that 89% of B2B buyers say if it was easier to identify sustainably certified products, they would be more likely to purchase more sustainable products. 55% of B2B buyers with sustainability goals say it’s difficult to source suppliers that follow sustainable practices. Among this group, 81% of buyers agree this difficulty is holding their company back from achieving procurement sustainability goals.

RS South Africa has now made it simple for people to identify its Better World range: each product in the range is tagged with a Better World badge, and with a simple click customers can read about the product’s sustainability certification or energy label, which have been accredited by expert organisations.

To achieve its robust framework, the company partnered with trusted experts and selected more than 40 sustainability certifications and energy labels to highlight key products that meet or exceed sustainability standards and are better for the environment.

