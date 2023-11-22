Categories

Laser shaft alignment tool

22 November 2023 Test & Measurement

Shaft misalignment causes at least half of all damage to rotating machinery. Instead of fixing the problem, teams often treat the symptoms of misalignment by replacing bearings, couplings, and seals because they think alignment takes too long. Fluke has now introduced the Fluke 831 Laser Shaft Alignment Tool, which makes shaft alignment easy with an intuitive guided user interface that enables quick and complete shaft alignment, without advanced training or complicated programs.

While it’s easy to use, the Fluke 831 is still powerful enough for the skilled technician. The instrument lets technicians and engineers cover more machines with all the functionality needed on the plant floor – from thermal growth calculations to user-defined tolerances.

The Fluke 831 features:

• High-performance and precise results by leveraging features like unique extend mode to handle gross misalignment, and an integrated thermal growth calculator that automatically factors the dynamic machine changes into the result.

• Quick setup and intuitive user interface using its tablet-like, intuitive, guided user interface.

• Adaptive alignment enabling maintenance and reliability teams to address various challenges of horizontal, angular, and vertical alignment.

• Share data via the cloud via its integrated Wi-Fi cloud solution and the ARC 4.0 PC software.

For more information on the product: https://bit.ly/407gvhj


Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Comtest


