DC/DC converters with ultra-wide input range

22 November 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Traco Power has announced the release of their new THN 1515UIR and THN 20UIR series DC/DC converters, designed especially for the railway industry. The THN 15UIR and THN 20UIR series are high-performance DC/DC converters with an ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage range and a power output of 15 and 20 W respectively.

Both series come in a compact, fully encapsulated 1 x 1-inch package for highest reliability. Thanks to its dedicated holdup capacitor connections, the THN 15UIR and THN 20UIR meet extended holdup-time requirements without the need for bulky input capacitors.

The converters are available with inputs of 9-75 V DC up to 14-160 V DC. The modules are available in most of the required output voltages from 5,1 to 24 V, and 12 and 24 V dual-output models are also available.

These converters come standard with remote on/off and trim function and have protection against short-circuit, over-voltage and over-temperature.

The THN 15UIR and THN 20UIR are EN 50155 certified for rolling stock applications, EN 61373 certified for mechanical shock and vibration and EN 45545-2 certified for fire behaviour. They are also available with IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety approvals for use in a wide range of industrial applications.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900 , daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

