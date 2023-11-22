Categories

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



High-speed pick-and-place platform

22 November 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Mycronic introduced its next-generation MYPro A40 pick-and-place solution, equipped with an all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology at Productronica 2023 in Munich. The new platform increases top placement speeds by 48%, while handling a significantly wider range of component types and sizes.

The MYPro A40 further extends the capabilities of the MYPro MY300, introduced to the market six years ago, thanks to a new high-speed MX7 mounthead technology, which places components up to six times larger than previous high-speed mountheads and at up to 48% faster top speeds.

Manufacturers will welcome the MYPro A40DX’s IPC-rated top speed of 59 000 cph (components per hour), compared with 40 000 cph for the previous generation. The new MX7 mounthead achieves this by integrating seven independent placement nozzles steered by 14 individual Z and theta motors.

Outside the machine, a newly designed graphical user interface has been introduced to simplify both training and pick-and-place operations, for even novice operators. By providing straightforward touchscreen guidance, the MYPro A40 moves the pick-and-place process another step forward towards the company’s ambition of fully automated one-click operations.


Tel: +27 11 869 0049
Fax: +27 83 232 7904
Email: mykay@iafrica.com
www: www.mykaytronics.co.za
MyKay Tronics


