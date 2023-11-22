Converter for industrial control applications

22 November 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

MORNSUN has launched a 500 W wide-input DC/DC converter VRF24_HB-500WR3-N series to meet the increasing demand for high-power DC/DC power supply in industrial control, electricity, and railway applications. The half-brick converter series features up to 94% efficiency, with an ultra-wide operating temperature range of -40 to 100°C. A high isolation voltage, complete input and output protection, and support for parallel operation is integrated.

The VRF24_HB-500WR3 series offers full power with a baseplate temperature up to 80°C without derating, and a baseplate operating temperature up to 100°C, simplifying the thermal design of the whole system.

The parallel current-sharing function allows a maximum number of parallel connections of four, providing up to 2 kW of output power, and still meeting a voltage accuracy of ±1% (typical).

The VRF24_HB-500WR3 series also exhibits a high isolation voltage of 2250 V DC, with ripple and noise as low as 220 mV. The full set of protections include input under- and over-voltage, over-current, over-temperature, and short-circuit.

