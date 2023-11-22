Converter for industrial control applications

MORNSUN has launched a 500 W wide-input DC/DC converter VRF24_HB-500WR3-N series to meet the increasing demand for high-power DC/DC power supply in industrial control, electricity, and railway applications. The half-brick converter series features up to 94% efficiency, with an ultra-wide operating temperature range of -40 to 100°C. A high isolation voltage, complete input and output protection, and support for parallel operation is integrated.
The VRF24_HB-500WR3 series offers full power with a baseplate temperature up to 80°C without derating, and a baseplate operating temperature up to 100°C, simplifying the thermal design of the whole system.
The parallel current-sharing function allows a maximum number of parallel connections of four, providing up to 2 kW of output power, and still meeting a voltage accuracy of ±1% (typical).
The VRF24_HB-500WR3 series also exhibits a high isolation voltage of 2250 V DC, with ripple and noise as low as 220 mV. The full set of protections include input under- and over-voltage, over-current, over-temperature, and short-circuit.
Read more...DynaFlex BESS for EMEA region
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vertiv introduces Vertiv DynaFlex battery energy storage system, to support energy grid independence for mission-critical applications.
Read more...Portable 100 MHz digital oscilloscope Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P1331 is a powerful 100 MHz four-channel portable digital oscilloscope that is ideal for mobile use on a laptop, or for permanent installation in control cabinets.
Read more...Power charger reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has released a reference design for an 84 W AC-DC battery charger, with a 110/230 V AC rated input and constant current output of up to 4 A.
Read more...DC/DC converters with ultra-wide input range Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The THN 15UIR and THN 20UIR series from Traco are high-performance DC/DC converters with an ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage range and a power output of 15 and 20 W respectively.