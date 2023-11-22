Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management





Converter for industrial control applications

22 November 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

MORNSUN has launched a 500 W wide-input DC/DC converter VRF24_HB-500WR3-N series to meet the increasing demand for high-power DC/DC power supply in industrial control, electricity, and railway applications. The half-brick converter series features up to 94% efficiency, with an ultra-wide operating temperature range of -40 to 100°C. A high isolation voltage, complete input and output protection, and support for parallel operation is integrated.

The VRF24_HB-500WR3 series offers full power with a baseplate temperature up to 80°C without derating, and a baseplate operating temperature up to 100°C, simplifying the thermal design of the whole system.

The parallel current-sharing function allows a maximum number of parallel connections of four, providing up to 2 kW of output power, and still meeting a voltage accuracy of ±1% (typical).

The VRF24_HB-500WR3 series also exhibits a high isolation voltage of 2250 V DC, with ripple and noise as low as 220 mV. The full set of protections include input under- and over-voltage, over-current, over-temperature, and short-circuit.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Further reading:

Webinar: CoolMOS S7T with integrated junction temperature sensor
Power Electronics / Power Management
Two of Infineon’s experts, Pietro and Ivan, both specialised in developing next-gen FET-based SSRs, will present the new CoolMOS S7T with integrated junction temperature sensor.

Read more...
DynaFlex BESS for EMEA region
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vertiv introduces Vertiv DynaFlex battery energy storage system, to support energy grid independence for mission-critical applications.

Read more...
Portable 100 MHz digital oscilloscope
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P1331 is a powerful 100 MHz four-channel portable digital oscilloscope that is ideal for mobile use on a laptop, or for permanent installation in control cabinets.

Read more...
Power modules enable 15% weight reduction in race cars
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Chosen for their small and lightweight characteristics, the Vicor modules efficiently step down the high-voltage accumulator’s power from 400 – 600 V to 27 – 38 V.

Read more...
High-precision coreless current sensor
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
The Infineon XENSIV TLE4971 is a new automotive-qualified pre-programmed 120 A sensor without the saturation or hysteresis effects.

Read more...
Insights into design challenges for vehicle electrification
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mouser Electronics has launched a new eBook in collaboration with NXP Semiconductors, which pushes boundaries in the automotive, industrial and IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets.

Read more...
Power charger reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has released a reference design for an 84 W AC-DC battery charger, with a 110/230 V AC rated input and constant current output of up to 4 A.

Read more...
DC/DC converters with ultra-wide input range
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The THN 15UIR and THN 20UIR series from Traco are high-performance DC/DC converters with an ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage range and a power output of 15 and 20 W respectively.

Read more...
EMC filter for enclosed power supply series
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
These EMC filters, based on the second-order filtering scheme, mitigate performance to CM/DM interference up to 60 dB, which can effectively suppress interference.

Read more...
Ultra-low noise, ultra-high PSRR µModule regulator
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Analog Devices’ LTM8080 is an ultra-low noise dual output DC/DC µModule regulator that operates from up to 40 V at the input.

Read more...











