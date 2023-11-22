Self-contained micro data centre

22 November 2023 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Vertiv has announced the local availability in Africa of the Vertiv SmartCabinet 2, a self-contained micro data centre for edge computing applications, including banking and financial institutes, warehousing, education, government, and retail customers.

The SmartCabinet 2 offers the features of a complete data centre in a compact and rapidly deployable package, meeting the requirements of smaller edge computing sites. The system includes an enclosed rack, a 3500 W Vertiv Liebert integrated cooling unit, plus a Vertiv Liebert uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and a power management unit, in a cabinet that is smaller in height, width and depth than other Vertiv SmartCabinet offerings.

“Over the past two years, there has been a significant increase in remote and hybrid work, and in growing demand for various IT applications in Africa. At the same time, we are increasingly seeing requirements for data centres to be flexible, standardised, and resilient. The compact, yet powerful, Vertiv SmartCabinet 2 micro data centre is an ideal solution for edge spaces, allowing businesses across the continent to expand their IT compute – and meet changing needs South Africa – easily and efficiently,” said Wojtek Piorko, Vertiv’s managing director for Africa.

Piorko added that drivers for the smaller solution include today’s trends towards increased virtualisation and cloud use, which have limited the requirement for on-premises IT infrastructure, along with an increased need for lower IT energy consumption, of particular importance in Africa.

The Vertiv SmartCabinet 2 can be equipped with enhanced security feature options, including video surveillance. The cabinet also includes LED lighting around the system which can be customised to suit customer branding.

For more information contact www.vertiv.com





