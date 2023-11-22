Portable 100 MHz digital oscilloscope

The PeakTech P1331 is a powerful 100 MHz four-channel portable digital oscilloscope. This measurement device is ideal for mobile use on a laptop, or for permanent installation in control cabinets.
Bundled with intuitive software, the oscilloscope is easy to use. Pressing the Autoset button on the scope forces it to search for any incoming signal and quickly display it in high resolution. With the Autoscale function, the scaling of the time base can be adjusted in a user-friendly way.
Recorded waveforms can be saved directly to the hard disk as an image file, table or text, using the included PC software. All oscilloscope functions are controlled via the comprehensive software. Various triggers, channel settings, measurement functions, sampling, cursor, pass/fail, and mathematical functions can be set.
Data transfer between the scope and the PC takes place via an isolated LAN connection, or over the USB interface. When connected via USB, the scope is directly powered from the USB bus.
With drivers available for third-party software like National Instruments’ LabView, virtual instrument panels can be created for specific measurement tasks.
Webinar: The key to smart occupancy
Test & Measurement
This one-hour session will allow the attendee to discover the company’s latest infrared sensor with high-sensitivity presence and motion detection capabilities.
Read more...Laser shaft alignment tool Comtest
Test & Measurement
The Fluke 831 lets technicians and engineers easily verify shaft alignment, with an intuitive guided user interface that enables quick and complete shaft alignment without advanced training or complicated programs.
Read more...Antenna for RF measurements up to 8 GHz Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 3D Mobile PRO is an extremely light and small isotropic antenna, compatible with any spectrum analyser, for making X/Y/Z-axis RF measurements up to 8 GHz.
Read more...Colour and contrast sensors
Test & Measurement
Detection of colours by a sensor is performed using different approaches, with various types of vision systems and sensors that detect colour and contrast being used, depending on what the outcome needs to be.
Read more...400 W DC-DC converter Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VCB48_EBO-xxWR3-N Series by Mornsun is a new series of DC-DC converters to meet the growing demand for medium- and high-power supplies in various fields including telecommunication, electric power, and industrial control.
Read more...Graphical source measure unit Conical Technologies
Test & Measurement
The IT2800 Series from ITECH are compact and cost-effective bench-top source measure units with the capability to source and measure both voltage and current.