Portable 100 MHz digital oscilloscope

22 November 2023 Test & Measurement

The PeakTech P1331 is a powerful 100 MHz four-channel portable digital oscilloscope. This measurement device is ideal for mobile use on a laptop, or for permanent installation in control cabinets.

Bundled with intuitive software, the oscilloscope is easy to use. Pressing the Autoset button on the scope forces it to search for any incoming signal and quickly display it in high resolution. With the Autoscale function, the scaling of the time base can be adjusted in a user-friendly way.

Recorded waveforms can be saved directly to the hard disk as an image file, table or text, using the included PC software. All oscilloscope functions are controlled via the comprehensive software. Various triggers, channel settings, measurement functions, sampling, cursor, pass/fail, and mathematical functions can be set.

Data transfer between the scope and the PC takes place via an isolated LAN connection, or over the USB interface. When connected via USB, the scope is directly powered from the USB bus.

With drivers available for third-party software like National Instruments’ LabView, virtual instrument panels can be created for specific measurement tasks.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


