Power modules enable 15% weight reduction in race cars

22 November 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

University Racing Eindhoven (URE) have recently competed in their first race of the season at the iconic TT circuit in Assen, Netherlands in electric classes of the international Formula Student competition. They proudly entered the season with the fastest and lightest race car that the student team has ever developed. Despite fierce competition, URE demonstrated their outstanding capabilities and achieved a commendable 5th place finish. The team’s remarkable performance has heightened expectations for future races and their pursuit of a podium position.

Vicor Corporation provided high-performance power modules to URE, helping them achieve their lightest vehicle ever for the team’s 20th year anniversary. Chosen for their small and lightweight characteristics, the Vicor modules efficiently step down the high-voltage accumulator’s power from 400 – 600 V to 27 – 38 V.

Using the Vicor high power density modules, the team was able to achieve an amazing 15% decrease in weight. With seven low-voltage circuits powered, including accumulator and radiator fans, these modules offer optimal efficiency.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





