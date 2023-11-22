OTDR evaluates 20 000 km of submarine cables

22 November 2023

Anritsu Corporation has introduced the Coherent OTDR MW90010B to locate faults in submarine cables. The MW90010B can evaluate up to 20 000 km and has an easily selectable wavelength that covers the full C - band. It is more portable, with a 40% weight reduction compared to the previous model.

The volume of communications traffic is increasing due to the spread of 5G mobile and cloud services. In addition, the worldwide submarine cable network carries most data communications and is expected to expand with future technological innovations.

Major IT vendors are increasingly installing landing stations and cables to directly synchronise their data centres at high speed and low latency. As a result, the submarine cable networks become more complex, making quality assurance for an installation and maintenance more important. Anritsu designed the MW90010B to meet this market demand.

The Coherent OTDR MW90010B uses the coherent (optical heterodyne) detection method, and has a built-in tuneable wavelength light source. Its selectable wavelength feature facilitates the measurement of all cable lines from each landing station to help assure the quality of submarine cables.

