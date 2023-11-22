Long-range passive infrared motion sensor

Panasonic Industry (PaPIRs) recently introduced he world’s most compact long-range passive infrared motion sensor. The new Ultra Wide and Long Distance Detection Type for installation heights of up to 15 m, and a maximum field of view (FOV) of 91,6° x 45,4°, sets new standards in terms of lens size, detection area and integration options.

For miniaturising motion detectors where PIR sensors with small, but extremely sensitive pyroelectric sensor elements, must be used, PaPIRs Motion Sensors are at the forefront.

With its incredibly small lens diameter of only 32,6 mm and a detection area of 30,9 x 12,6 m, at an installation height of 15 metres, the new detection system is the most compact long-range sensor available on the market, making it ideal for high-ceiling installations.

The configuration of the 188 detection zones enables exceptional detection of radial movement, and minimises blind spots. By precisely identifying human presence, the sensor provides accurate data for lighting control, resulting in optimal illumination and significant energy savings.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





