Panasonic Industry (PaPIRs) recently introduced he world’s most compact long-range passive infrared motion sensor. The new Ultra Wide and Long Distance Detection Type for installation heights of up to 15 m, and a maximum field of view (FOV) of 91,6° x 45,4°, sets new standards in terms of lens size, detection area and integration options.
For miniaturising motion detectors where PIR sensors with small, but extremely sensitive pyroelectric sensor elements, must be used, PaPIRs Motion Sensors are at the forefront.
With its incredibly small lens diameter of only 32,6 mm and a detection area of 30,9 x 12,6 m, at an installation height of 15 metres, the new detection system is the most compact long-range sensor available on the market, making it ideal for high-ceiling installations.
The configuration of the 188 detection zones enables exceptional detection of radial movement, and minimises blind spots. By precisely identifying human presence, the sensor provides accurate data for lighting control, resulting in optimal illumination and significant energy savings.
Power modules enable 15% weight reduction in race cars Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Chosen for their small and lightweight characteristics, the Vicor modules efficiently step down the high-voltage accumulator’s power from 400 – 600 V to 27 – 38 V.
Read more...Isolated solid state relay Altron Arrow
Passive Components
The ISO808, ISO808-1 (PowerSO-36) and ISO808Q, ISO808Q-1 (TFQFPN32) are galvanic isolated eight-channel drivers featuring a low supply current.
Read more...Low-profile power inductors RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new PLEA85 series of high-efficiency power inductors developed for battery-powered wearables and other devices.
Read more...Sealed tantalum capacitors Electrocomp
Passive Components
With an operating temperature range of -55 to 125°C, with voltage derating, these capacitors have been designed especially for avionics and aerospace applications.
Read more...32-bit MCU with embedded security Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The highly configurable PIC32CZ CA microcontrollers are available with a 300 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 processor and an embedded Hardware Security Module.
Read more...NFC controller evaluation kit Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s NGC1081 is an all-in-one controller combining the functions of energy harvesting, NFC, sensing unit, and motor control on a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0 processor core running at a CPU frequency of 28 MHz.