RF antenna solutions for IoT devices

22 November 2023 News

IoT devices are becoming prevalent across verticals as smart technology continues to permeate commercial and industrial applications. Consumers are demanding more autonomy and convenience in their everyday life, while the manufacturing and transportation industry is revolutionising legacy processes with the adoption of robotics to facilitate increased efficiency and safety.

Mouser Electronics and Amphenol RF have teamed up for a brand-new webinar titled ‘RF antenna solutions for IoT devices and smart technology’. Amphenol RF offers a variety of antenna solutions to keep up with the evolving design restrictions of compact devices. Each antenna type solves a specific problem regarding mounting, size restrictions, frequency range and data transmission capabilities.

The webinar will cover the following topics:

• The variety of RF antenna solutions available for emerging IoT applications.

• How internal and external antennas are incorporated into devices with design restrictions.

• The varying protocols that are supported to optimise the specific usage of individual antenna types.

Date: 5 December 2023

Time: 15:00 SAST

For more information visit https://bitly.ws/32Svi





