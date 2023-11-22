Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Wireless MCU with 15 years of battery life

22 November 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics has released a new microcontroller that fuses the company’s expertise in wireless-device design with its high-performing and efficient STM32 architecture. Novel power-saving features enable the extension of battery life in the new wireless MCUs beyond 15 years.

Especially valuable in remotely deployed applications, including metering and monitoring devices, and data from alarm systems, actuators, and sensors in today’s smart buildings, smart factories, and smart cities, the STM32WL3 wireless MCUs can help limit power consumption and prioritise activities. Adoption and use of these efficient MCUs can lead to improved user experience, service delivery, and reduced environmental footprint.

The latest innovation in ST’s lineup of integrated wireless chips, the STM32WL3 contains an advanced, power-efficient multi-protocol radio suitable for long-range communication using licence-free frequency bands reserved globally for ISM applications. In addition to the main radio, ST has integrated an industry-unique ultra-low-power radio. The system can power-down this radio to save energy while listening continuously for a wake-up signal.

The radio is multi-protocol and multi-modulation capable, supporting 4-(G)FSK up to 600 kb/s, 2-(G)FSK, (G)MSK, DBPSK, DSSS, OOK, and ASK modulation schemes to maximise versatility. On-board peripherals include an LCD driver, a 12-bit 1 Msample/s ADC, analogue comparator, DAC, and multiple timers. Together with an integrated balun, RF power amplifier, and SMPS, they minimise the BoM for a cost-optimised solution with short time-to-market.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High precision MEMS nano pressure sensor
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
The LPS22DF from STMicroelectronics is an ultracompact, piezoresistive, absolute pressure sensor that functions as a digital output barometer.

Read more...
High bandwidth current-sense amplifier
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The AD8410A from Analog Devices is a high voltage, high-bandwidth current-sense amplifier which features an initial gain of 20 V/V.

Read more...
Microcontroller with Bluetooth LE 5.3
Altron Arrow News
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essential ...

Read more...
Comprehensive AI computing solution
Altron Arrow News
Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s Ampere architecture boasts 1792 CUDA and 56 ...

Read more...
Isolated solid state relay
Altron Arrow Passive Components
The ISO808, ISO808-1 (PowerSO-36) and ISO808Q, ISO808Q-1 (TFQFPN32) are galvanic isolated eight-channel drivers featuring a low supply current.

Read more...
The dream of Edge AI
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice AI & ML
AI technology carries a great promise – the idea that machines can make decisions based on the world around them, processing information like a human might. But the promise of AI is currently only being fulfilled by big machines.

Read more...
Programmable BLE 5.3 SoC
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth Low Energy wireless SoC solution from STMicroelectronics that embeds the company’s state-of-the-art 2.4 GHz radio IP.

Read more...
MAX78000 neural network accelerator chip
Altron Arrow AI & ML
The hardware-based convolutional neural network accelerator enables even battery-powered applications to execute AI inferences.

Read more...
Save space and improve efficiency with a 4-switch buck-boost controller
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A new generation of 4-switch buck-boost controllers enables power system design with very high efficiency and high power density by using inductor DC resistance (DCR) current-sensing techniques.

Read more...
Ultra-low noise, ultra-high PSRR µModule regulator
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Analog Devices’ LTM8080 is an ultra-low noise dual output DC/DC µModule regulator that operates from up to 40 V at the input.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved