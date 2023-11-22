Wireless MCU with 15 years of battery life

STMicroelectronics has released a new microcontroller that fuses the company’s expertise in wireless-device design with its high-performing and efficient STM32 architecture. Novel power-saving features enable the extension of battery life in the new wireless MCUs beyond 15 years.

Especially valuable in remotely deployed applications, including metering and monitoring devices, and data from alarm systems, actuators, and sensors in today’s smart buildings, smart factories, and smart cities, the STM32WL3 wireless MCUs can help limit power consumption and prioritise activities. Adoption and use of these efficient MCUs can lead to improved user experience, service delivery, and reduced environmental footprint.

The latest innovation in ST’s lineup of integrated wireless chips, the STM32WL3 contains an advanced, power-efficient multi-protocol radio suitable for long-range communication using licence-free frequency bands reserved globally for ISM applications. In addition to the main radio, ST has integrated an industry-unique ultra-low-power radio. The system can power-down this radio to save energy while listening continuously for a wake-up signal.

The radio is multi-protocol and multi-modulation capable, supporting 4-(G)FSK up to 600 kb/s, 2-(G)FSK, (G)MSK, DBPSK, DSSS, OOK, and ASK modulation schemes to maximise versatility. On-board peripherals include an LCD driver, a 12-bit 1 Msample/s ADC, analogue comparator, DAC, and multiple timers. Together with an integrated balun, RF power amplifier, and SMPS, they minimise the BoM for a cost-optimised solution with short time-to-market.

