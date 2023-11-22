Categories

High-precision coreless current sensor

22 November 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The Infineon XENSIV TLE4971-A120N5-E0001 is a new automotive-qualified pre-programmed 120 A sensor. It serves the unique ±120 A measurement range which is currently the highest for current sensors with integrated current rail in a small SMD body. Due to the coreless magnetic current sensing principle, saturation or hysteresis effects commonly known from sensors using flux concentration techniques are avoided.

The sensor has an analogue interface and two dedicated fast over-current detection pins with a reaction time of less than 1 μs, which ensures safe operation. Operating from a 3,1 to 3,5 V supply, the IC provides highly accurate DC and AC current sensing.

The TLE4971 offers superior stability over temperature, thanks to the proprietary digital stress and temperature compensation. Using a differential measurement principle allows for operation in harsh environments up to 125°C.


