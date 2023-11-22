High-precision coreless current sensor

The Infineon XENSIV TLE4971-A120N5-E0001 is a new automotive-qualified pre-programmed 120 A sensor. It serves the unique ±120 A measurement range which is currently the highest for current sensors with integrated current rail in a small SMD body. Due to the coreless magnetic current sensing principle, saturation or hysteresis effects commonly known from sensors using flux concentration techniques are avoided.
The sensor has an analogue interface and two dedicated fast over-current detection pins with a reaction time of less than 1 μs, which ensures safe operation. Operating from a 3,1 to 3,5 V supply, the IC provides highly accurate DC and AC current sensing.
The TLE4971 offers superior stability over temperature, thanks to the proprietary digital stress and temperature compensation. Using a differential measurement principle allows for operation in harsh environments up to 125°C.
Vertiv introduces Vertiv DynaFlex battery energy storage system, to support energy grid independence for mission-critical applications.
Infineon has released a reference design for an 84 W AC-DC battery charger, with a 110/230 V AC rated input and constant current output of up to 4 A.
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new PLEA85 series of high-efficiency power inductors developed for battery-powered wearables and other devices.
The THN 15UIR and THN 20UIR series from Traco are high-performance DC/DC converters with an ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage range and a power output of 15 and 20 W respectively.