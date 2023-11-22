High precision MEMS nano pressure sensor

The LPS22DF from STMicroelectronics is an ultracompact, piezoresistive, absolute pressure sensor that functions as a digital output barometer. The LPS22DF provides lower power consumption, achieving lower pressure noise than its predecessor.
The sensor has an absolute pressure range from 260 to 1260 hPa, with an absolute accuracy of 0,2 hPa. Low-pressure sensor noise is only 0,34 Pa and the sensor has a current draw of 1,7 µA.
The device comprises a sensing element and an IC interface that communicates over an I2C, MIPI I3CSM, or SPI interface from the sensing element to the application. It also supports a wide Vdd I/O range for the digital interfaces. The sensing element, which detects absolute pressure, consists of a suspended membrane manufactured using a dedicated process developed by ST.
The LPS22DF is available in a full-mould, holed LGA package (HLGA) – the hole is to allow external pressure to reach the sensing element. The sensor is guaranteed to operate over a temperature range extending from -40 to 85°C.
Wireless MCU with 15 years of battery life Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
ST has integrated an industry-unique ultra-low-power radio which the MCU can power-down to save energy while listening continuously for a wake-up signal.
Read more...Build the next generation IoT device Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.
Read more...MPLAB PICkit 5 ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology’s MPLAB PICkit 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer enables quick prototyping and portable, production-ready programming for all Microchip components, including PIC, dsPIC, AVR, and SAM devices.
Read more...FPGAs speed up intelligent edge designs ASIC Design Services
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has added nine new technology- and application-specific solution stacks to its growing collection of mid-range FPGA and SoC support.
Read more...Low pin count MCU with I3C support Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Leading the way in I3C integration, Microchip Technology has released its PIC18-Q20 family of microcontrollers, the industry’s first low pin count MCUs with up to two I3C peripherals.
Read more...Raspberry Pi 5 announced RS Components SA
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
The R-Pi 5 comes with new features and is over twice as fast as its predecessor, the R-Pi 4, thanks to an upgrade to the main processor.
Read more...Microchip’s 28 nm memory in production EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
GlobalFoundries and Microchip have announced that Microchip’s 28 nm SuperFlash embedded flash memory solution is in production. The widely deployed non-volatile memory (NVM) solution is optimised for microcontrollers, smart cards and IoT chips.
Read more...32-bit MCU with embedded security Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The highly configurable PIC32CZ CA microcontrollers are available with a 300 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 processor and an embedded Hardware Security Module.