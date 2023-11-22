High precision MEMS nano pressure sensor

The LPS22DF from STMicroelectronics is an ultracompact, piezoresistive, absolute pressure sensor that functions as a digital output barometer. The LPS22DF provides lower power consumption, achieving lower pressure noise than its predecessor.

The sensor has an absolute pressure range from 260 to 1260 hPa, with an absolute accuracy of 0,2 hPa. Low-pressure sensor noise is only 0,34 Pa and the sensor has a current draw of 1,7 µA.

The device comprises a sensing element and an IC interface that communicates over an I2C, MIPI I3CSM, or SPI interface from the sensing element to the application. It also supports a wide V dd I/O range for the digital interfaces. The sensing element, which detects absolute pressure, consists of a suspended membrane manufactured using a dedicated process developed by ST.

The LPS22DF is available in a full-mould, holed LGA package (HLGA) – the hole is to allow external pressure to reach the sensing element. The sensor is guaranteed to operate over a temperature range extending from -40 to 85°C.

