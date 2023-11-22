Categories

Wi-Fi 6/6E module for industrial applications

22 November 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

u-blox has announced the MAYA-W3 family, a series of compact dual-mode Bluetooth LE 5.4 modules with LE Audio. The modules also support Wi-Fi 6/6E, and are designed for demanding industrial applications, including healthcare, industrial automation and monitoring, asset tracking and management, and smart home applications.

MAYA-W3 is available in several variants, offering Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6/6E, tri-band, dual-band, and single-band configurations. It can be combined with various antennas and comes equipped with an LTE filter, to coexist with other technologies. The choice of variant depends on the desired performance.

Wi-Fi 6 adoption is expected to increase steadily, reaching almost 50% of the market by 2028, with IoT devices beginning adoption as early as 2024. The u-blox MAYA-W3 series aligns with this trend, bringing the latest benefits of Wi-Fi 6 and the 6 GHz band to a wealth of industrial applications. It alleviates network congestion, enhances power efficiency, and can operate in temperatures ranging from -40 to 85ºC.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


