Wi-Fi 6/6E module for industrial applications

u-blox has announced the MAYA-W3 family, a series of compact dual-mode Bluetooth LE 5.4 modules with LE Audio. The modules also support Wi-Fi 6/6E, and are designed for demanding industrial applications, including healthcare, industrial automation and monitoring, asset tracking and management, and smart home applications.
MAYA-W3 is available in several variants, offering Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6/6E, tri-band, dual-band, and single-band configurations. It can be combined with various antennas and comes equipped with an LTE filter, to coexist with other technologies. The choice of variant depends on the desired performance.
Wi-Fi 6 adoption is expected to increase steadily, reaching almost 50% of the market by 2028, with IoT devices beginning adoption as early as 2024. The u-blox MAYA-W3 series aligns with this trend, bringing the latest benefits of Wi-Fi 6 and the 6 GHz band to a wealth of industrial applications. It alleviates network congestion, enhances power efficiency, and can operate in temperatures ranging from -40 to 85ºC.
Multi-operator cellular coverage solution
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nextivity has expanded its award-winning CEL-FI product family with the CEL-FI GO G43, which complements the existing GO G41 cellular coverage solution.
Read more...Wideband GNSS testing system RF Design
News
The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upper L-Band (1559-1610 MHz) and lower L-Band (1164-1300 MHz). It has three RF channels, a recording ...
Read more...Programmable BLE 5.3 SoC Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth Low Energy wireless SoC solution from STMicroelectronics that embeds the company’s state-of-the-art 2.4 GHz radio IP.
Read more...RF switch modules RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New switch modules from Withwave are available in various configurations including SP4T, SP10T, and as a 4-port matrix switch.
Read more...WLAN tester supports Wi-Fi 7 Tamashi Technology Investments
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
To meet the need for Wi-Fi 7 testing, Anritsu Corporation has introduced a new Network Mode option for its MT8862A Wireless Connectivity Test Set, allowing the instrument to evaluate the Wi-Fi 7 signal quality of devices under test.