The AD8410A from Analog Devices is a high voltage, high-bandwidth current-sense amplifier. The device features an initial gain of 20 V/V, with a 2,2 MHz bandwidth with a maximum ±0.13% gain error over the entire temperature range.
The buffered output voltage directly interfaces with any typical converter. The AD8410A has a minimum DC common-mode rejection ratio (CMRR) of 123 dB from -2 to 70 V. The AD8410A performs bidirectional current measurements across a shunt resistor in a variety of industrial and automotive applications.
The AD8410A offers breakthrough performance throughout the -40 to 125°C temperature range. The device features an in-package trim core, which leads to a typical offset drift of ±0,21 μV/°C throughout the operating temperature range.
Wireless MCU with 15 years of battery life Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
ST has integrated an industry-unique ultra-low-power radio which the MCU can power-down to save energy while listening continuously for a wake-up signal.
Read more...Microcontroller with Bluetooth LE 5.3 Altron Arrow
News
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essential ...
Read more...Comprehensive AI computing solution Altron Arrow
News
Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s Ampere architecture boasts 1792 CUDA and 56 ...
Read more...Isolated solid state relay Altron Arrow
Passive Components
The ISO808, ISO808-1 (PowerSO-36) and ISO808Q, ISO808Q-1 (TFQFPN32) are galvanic isolated eight-channel drivers featuring a low supply current.
Read more...The dream of Edge AI Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice AI & ML
AI technology carries a great promise – the idea that machines can make decisions based on the world around them, processing information like a human might. But the promise of AI is currently only being fulfilled by big machines.
Read more...Programmable BLE 5.3 SoC Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth Low Energy wireless SoC solution from STMicroelectronics that embeds the company’s state-of-the-art 2.4 GHz radio IP.