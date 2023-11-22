High bandwidth current-sense amplifier

22 November 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

The AD8410A from Analog Devices is a high voltage, high-bandwidth current-sense amplifier. The device features an initial gain of 20 V/V, with a 2,2 MHz bandwidth with a maximum ±0.13% gain error over the entire temperature range.

The buffered output voltage directly interfaces with any typical converter. The AD8410A has a minimum DC common-mode rejection ratio (CMRR) of 123 dB from -2 to 70 V. The AD8410A performs bidirectional current measurements across a shunt resistor in a variety of industrial and automotive applications.

The AD8410A offers breakthrough performance throughout the -40 to 125°C temperature range. The device features an in-package trim core, which leads to a typical offset drift of ±0,21 μV/°C throughout the operating temperature range.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





