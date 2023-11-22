Insights into design challenges for vehicle electrification
22 November 2023
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mouser Electronics has launched a new eBook in collaboration with NXP Semiconductors, a company involved in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications. The eBook pushes boundaries in the automotive, industrial and IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets, while delivering solutions that advance a more sustainable future. In this eBook, Mouser and NXP explore design challenges in vehicle electrification systems, with insights into potential pathways for solutions.
In the book titled ‘7 Experts on Designing Vehicle Electrification Solutions’, subject matter experts from across the EV industry and NXP offer their perspectives on how challenges surrounding data-driven optimisation, safety, EV charging and efficiency are being addressed, to help manufacturers bring innovation to the EV market in record time.
Modern EVs, with advanced driver assistance systems, feature dozens of integrated sensor systems that work together to achieve higher performance and enhance driver safety. These sensors also gather actionable data regarding the EVs subsystems, including motor and battery performance, and provide a wealth of data-driven information to facilitate system optimisation.
The eBook explores how NXP and Mouser deliver data-driven technology solutions to the EV market’s specific challenges, like charging compatibility, battery lifespan, capacity, navigation and safety, and emerging innovations to improve EV efficiency and design. NXP provides a suite of analogue sensing hardware solutions to help obtain vehicle data, and offers a variety of low-power, scalable, functional, and safe microcontrollers for streamlining secure communications and improving performance.
For more information visit https://bitly.ws/XPgo
