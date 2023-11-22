Power charger reference design

22 November 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon has released a reference design for an 84 W AC-DC battery charger, with a 110/230 V AC rated input and constant current output of up to 4 A.

This AC-DC reference design is a flyback converter with a regulated secondary-side and user-defined constant current output. The input voltage range can be set using a jumper wire on the PCB.

The output load ranges from 11 to 21 V and it is intended to be used for 9 to 18 V battery charging. The design measures an efficiency of 92% at an output of 21 V at 230 V AC input, and exhibits a standby current less than 250 mW for the same input voltage.

With a comprehensive set of protections, the circuit is perfect for applications in battery charging and cordless power tools.

For more information visit https://bitly.ws/YMCJ





