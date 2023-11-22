Power charger reference design
22 November 2023
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has released a reference design for an 84 W AC-DC battery charger, with a 110/230 V AC rated input and constant current output of up to 4 A.
This AC-DC reference design is a flyback converter with a regulated secondary-side and user-defined constant current output. The input voltage range can be set using a jumper wire on the PCB.
The output load ranges from 11 to 21 V and it is intended to be used for 9 to 18 V battery charging. The design measures an efficiency of 92% at an output of 21 V at 230 V AC input, and exhibits a standby current less than 250 mW for the same input voltage.
With a comprehensive set of protections, the circuit is perfect for applications in battery charging and cordless power tools.
For more information visit https://bitly.ws/YMCJ
