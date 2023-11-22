Toolkit for services with differentiated 5G connectivity
22 November 2023
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ericsson has launched a new software toolkit to strengthen 5G Standalone network capabilities, and enable premium services with differentiated connectivity. The portfolio enhancement comes as the growth of new use cases and rising mobile user expectations on the quality of 5G experience are putting greater demands on network capacity and performance.
The toolkit is designed for communications service providers (CSPs) to deliver use cases with high requirements on throughput, reliability and latency at agreed performance levels. Examples of these are lag-free mobile cloud gaming, video conferencing, live broadcasting, remote-controlled machines/vehicles, public safety services, and future XR applications.
The fast speeds, consistent low latency and greater bandwidth of 5G is a key enabler of such experience-focused use cases. However, the growth of advanced and diverse use cases puts higher requirements on the network to deliver differentiated performance levels. As more demanding applications emerge, alternatives to the one-size-fits all approach to wireless connectivity need to be considered.
The software toolkit offers the following key capabilities:
• Enhanced Massive MIMO software algorithms for channel-aware Multi-User Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MU-MIMO) pairing and optimal beamforming selection based on user velocity.
• RAN Slicing advancements with intent-based automation for Automated Radio Resource Partitioning and Rate and Delay Control Scheduling to meet target delivery on a 1 millisecond basis.
• Improved consistent low latency capabilities of Time-Critical Communication, with Uplink Configured Grant and Low latency, Low loss, Scalable Throughput for superior quality of experience even during network congestion and under poor radio conditions.
For more information visit www.ericsson.com/en/ran/5g-premium
