Wideband GNSS testing system

The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upper L-Band (1559-1610 MHz) and lower L-Band (1164-1300 MHz). It has three RF channels, a recording bandwidth of up to 56 MHz, and supports 6-bit sampling (3-bit I & 3-bit Q) to capture a wide range of live-sky satellite signals.
The system has a simple interface with one-touch record/replay and SSD logging, without requiring a connected computer. It requires a DC supply from 8 to 30 V but also has an inbuilt battery pack, which provides up to two hours of use.
This system can record and replay GNSS signals from GPS (L1/L2/L5),GLONASS (L1/L2/ L3),BeiDou (B1/B2/B3),QZSS (L1/L2/L5),Galileo (E1/E5a/E5b/E6),IRNSS (L5), and SBAS (WAAS, EGNOS, GAGAN, MSAS, SDCM).
The LabSat 3 Wideband comes with a standard 1 Tb solid state drive (SSD). It is available in a compact and portable housing, that measures 167 x 128 x 46 mm and weighs 1,2 kg.
This benchtop system is suitable for testing and development of products in a wide variety of applications, which include drones, autonomous vehicles, surveying equipment, personal monitoring devices, and aerospace.
