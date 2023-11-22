The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essential features for wireless IoT devices including:
• High data rate to ensure fast and reliable data transfer.
• Long-range capability to increase communication range.
• High output power to further increase communication range, thanks to 10 dBm of output power.
• Low-power messaging capability to extend battery lifetime.
Based on the Arm Cortex-M33 core running at 100 MHz with TrustZone technology, the STM32WBA series provides a high level of security, protecting data, IPs, and preventing hacks or device cloning. The wireless MCU has a large memory embedded to sustain both applications and connectivity activities, coming with up to 1 Mbyte of flash memory and 128 Kbytes of RAM. A smart set of peripherals, like ADC and touch sensing, make this product a self-sufficient application wireless MCU.
Leveraging the STM32U5 architecture, the STM32WBA series is an ultra-low power platform and offers inherited digital and analogue peripherals, suitable for many applications, from industrial, to smart home and consumer markets. The STM32WBA series allows non-expert developers to easily add Bluetooth LE 5.3 wireless communication to devices at an affordable cost.
