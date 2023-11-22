Configurable industrial AI computing

22 November 2023 News

The Tensor-I22 IS from Brandwagon is the second generation in the company’s innovative industrial computer line, Tensor. The fanless industrial PC can be customised with a choice of CPU, memory, storage and pre-installed operating system. Additional capabilities can be enabled with extension TELs, and modules for Wi-Fi, cellular, audio and TPM. Extended input range, and operating temperatures are also available.

The Tensor-I22 is based on Intel’s Tiger Lake UP3 platform and is offered with Core i7, Core i5, and Celeron processors. The Tiger Lake UP3 Configurable 11th generation industrial AI computing platform combines a

high-performance CPU with a leap forward in GPU performance over previous platforms. With deep learning and AI acceleration capabilities, and high-speed PCIe Gen 4, the Tensor-I22 is ready for AI applications. The unit is offered with an optional pre-installed Hailo-8 AI acceleration module with enhanced heat dissipation. This option allows the Tensor-I22 to become a strong AI edge computer, using a very efficient neural network processor for demanding computer vision applications.

Optional industrial ports are available, including RS-232, RS-485, CAN bus, and GPIOs. The modular fanless design has an operational temperature rating of -40 to 70°C, and can handle a 12 to 56 V input supply, catering to a wide range of industrial applications.

