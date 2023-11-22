Comprehensive AI computing solution

22 November 2023 News

Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s Ampere architecture boasts 1792 CUDA and 56 Tensor cores, making it capable of up to 200 TOPS. This allows the BOXER-8640AI to offer excellent inferencing performance across multiple video streams simultaneously.

AAEON’s expertly designed hardware broadens application potential by accommodating the latest NVIDIA JetPack SDK, giving creators a complete framework with which to harness world-class AI acceleration, multimedia, graphics, and computer vision tools for any application. A key facet to the BOXER-8640AI’s utility is its versatility in deployment. An operating temperature range of -20 to 55°C makes it suitable for deployment in any computing environment.

The BOXER-8640AI’s I/O is configured to channel the AI performance of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, and to fully utilise the tools provided by the NVIDIA JetPack SDK. Ports supplied on the unit include one HDMI, four PoE LAN, and four USB 3.2 ports. When it comes to storage, the BOXER-8640AI offers options that are expandable, with 64GB eMMC onboard complemented by a MicroSD Card slot, 2,5-inch SATA drive baay, and NVMe via an M.2 2280 M-Key.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





