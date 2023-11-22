Comprehensive AI computing solution

Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s Ampere architecture boasts 1792 CUDA and 56 Tensor cores, making it capable of up to 200 TOPS. This allows the BOXER-8640AI to offer excellent inferencing performance across multiple video streams simultaneously.
AAEON’s expertly designed hardware broadens application potential by accommodating the latest NVIDIA JetPack SDK, giving creators a complete framework with which to harness world-class AI acceleration, multimedia, graphics, and computer vision tools for any application. A key facet to the BOXER-8640AI’s utility is its versatility in deployment. An operating temperature range of -20 to 55°C makes it suitable for deployment in any computing environment.
The BOXER-8640AI’s I/O is configured to channel the AI performance of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, and to fully utilise the tools provided by the NVIDIA JetPack SDK. Ports supplied on the unit include one HDMI, four PoE LAN, and four USB 3.2 ports. When it comes to storage, the BOXER-8640AI offers options that are expandable, with 64GB eMMC onboard complemented by a MicroSD Card slot, 2,5-inch SATA drive baay, and NVMe via an M.2 2280 M-Key.
Read more...Wideband GNSS testing system RF Design
News
The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upper L-Band (1559-1610 MHz) and lower L-Band (1164-1300 MHz). It has three RF channels, a recording ...
Read more...New generation of 5G modules Quectel Wireless Solutions
News
Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of its latest generation 5G New Radio (NR) module series, the RG650E and RG650V, both of which follow the 3GPP Release 17 standard. These industrial-grade ...
Read more...Microcontroller with Bluetooth LE 5.3 Altron Arrow
News
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essential ...
Read more...Configurable industrial AI computing Brandwagon Distribution
News
The Tensor-I22 IS from Brandwagon is the second generation in the company’s innovative industrial computer line, Tensor. The fanless industrial PC can be customised with a choice of CPU, memory, storage ...
Read more...Pure carbide GaN-on-SiC power amplifier RFiber Solutions
News
MACOM announced an expansion to its power amplifier product portfolio with the MAPC-A1605 7,0 kW power amplifier. This device is suitable for high-power and high-voltage aerospace and defence applications, ...