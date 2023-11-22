Pure carbide GaN-on-SiC power amplifier

Further reading:

The Africa Online Safety Fund (AOSF) has announced the winners of this year’s grants, among them five organisations operating in South Africa.Mouser Electronics and Amphenol RF have teamed up for a brand-new webinar titled ‘RF antenna solutions for IoT devices and smart technology’.The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upperand lowerIt has three RF channels, a recordingQuectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of its latest generation 5G New Radio (NR) module series, the RG650E and RG650V, both of which follow the 3GPP Release 17 standard. These industrial-gradeThe STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essentialThe Tensor-I22 IS from Brandwagon is the second generation in the company’s innovative industrial computer line, Tensor. The fanless industrial PC can be customised with a choice of CPU, memory, storagePowered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s Ampere architecture boasts 1792 CUDA and 56Samtec’s family of board-to-board and cable assemblies feature extreme density with up to 1000 total I/Os on a 0,635 mm pitch, while still providing incredible 112 Gbps PAM4 performance. The AcceleRateThe new imperatives of the intelligent edge – power efficiency, security and reliability – are forcing system architects and design engineers to find new solutions. For the growing number of system designersThe EMP-510 series from ADLINK is an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-based fanless computer. The system features an 11th Gen BGA SoC processor which is paired with up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. Up to four independent