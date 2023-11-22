Connectors with extreme density and performance

22 November 2023

Samtec’s family of board-to-board and cable assemblies feature extreme density with up to 1000 total I/Os on a 0,635 mm pitch, while still providing incredible 112 Gbps PAM4 performance. The AcceleRate HD family of high-density arrays feature up to 400 Edge Rate contacts in a slim, low-profile design. With a body width of 5 mm and stack heights from 5 to 16 mm, incredible space savings can be realised. The open-pin-field design allows for maximum grounding and routing flexibility. AcceleRate HD supports 56 Gbps PAM4 applications and is PCIe 5.0 capable.

The AcceleRate HP family of high-performance arrays operate up to 112 Gbps PAM4, which is data rate compatible with PCIe 5.0 and 100 GbE. The four-row design allows up to 400 total I/Os with 1000+ I/Os in the pipeline. This cost-optimised solution has a stack height from 5 to 10 mm.

Samtec also offers AcceleRate HP cable-to-board solutions, which offer a 112 Gbps PAM4 rated connection. These cable solutions are available in 32 to 72 differential pairs on a 0,635 mm contact pitch, with a staggered row-to-row pitch of 2,2 x 2,4 mm. This allows adequate routing lanes for optimised differential pair traces. This cable system is ideal for AI, HPC and data centre applications.

