Creating your own Matter ecosystem

Espressif’s ESP RainMaker IoT cloud platform allows you to deploy your own private IoT cloud with full control over data and customisations. The ESP RainMaker solution provides a cloud backend based on AWS Serverless architecture, open-source phone apps for iOS and Android, voice assistant skills, and device firmware SDK, significantly simplifying the IoT device development.
The Matter protocol not only brings standardisation and interoperability to smart home devices, but also ensures security, reliability, and simplicity in the use of these devices. With Matter support becoming available in commonly used ecosystems such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home, more device makers are adopting the Matter protocol into their devices.
Espressif announced the availability of support for Matter Fabric in the ESP RainMaker IoT cloud platform. Matter Fabric is a private virtual network over which Matter Devices, Admins, and Controllers communicate with each other. Matter Fabrics can span across the Wi-Fi, Thread, and Ethernet physical networks within the home. ESP RainMaker customers can now build their own ecosystem without requiring significant engineering investment. This also enables customers to have Matter-based onboarding and local control in their own custom phone apps, based on ESP RainMaker.
Wideband GNSS testing system RF Design
The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upper L-Band (1559-1610 MHz) and lower L-Band (1164-1300 MHz). It has three RF channels, a recording ...
New generation of 5G modules Quectel Wireless Solutions
Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of its latest generation 5G New Radio (NR) module series, the RG650E and RG650V, both of which follow the 3GPP Release 17 standard. These industrial-grade ...
Microcontroller with Bluetooth LE 5.3 Altron Arrow
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essential ...
Configurable industrial AI computing Brandwagon Distribution
The Tensor-I22 IS from Brandwagon is the second generation in the company’s innovative industrial computer line, Tensor. The fanless industrial PC can be customised with a choice of CPU, memory, storage ...
Comprehensive AI computing solution Altron Arrow
Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s Ampere architecture boasts 1792 CUDA and 56 ...
Pure carbide GaN-on-SiC power amplifier RFiber Solutions
MACOM announced an expansion to its power amplifier product portfolio with the MAPC-A1605 7,0 kW power amplifier. This device is suitable for high-power and high-voltage aerospace and defence applications, ...
Power efficient mid-range FPGA ASIC Design Services
The new imperatives of the intelligent edge – power efficiency, security and reliability – are forcing system architects and design engineers to find new solutions. For the growing number of system designers ...