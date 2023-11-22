Creating your own Matter ecosystem

22 November 2023 News

Espressif’s ESP RainMaker IoT cloud platform allows you to deploy your own private IoT cloud with full control over data and customisations. The ESP RainMaker solution provides a cloud backend based on AWS Serverless architecture, open-source phone apps for iOS and Android, voice assistant skills, and device firmware SDK, significantly simplifying the IoT device development.

The Matter protocol not only brings standardisation and interoperability to smart home devices, but also ensures security, reliability, and simplicity in the use of these devices. With Matter support becoming available in commonly used ecosystems such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home, more device makers are adopting the Matter protocol into their devices.

Espressif announced the availability of support for Matter Fabric in the ESP RainMaker IoT cloud platform. Matter Fabric is a private virtual network over which Matter Devices, Admins, and Controllers communicate with each other. Matter Fabrics can span across the Wi-Fi, Thread, and Ethernet physical networks within the home. ESP RainMaker customers can now build their own ecosystem without requiring significant engineering investment. This also enables customers to have Matter-based onboarding and local control in their own custom phone apps, based on ESP RainMaker.

