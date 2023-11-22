Products of the year 2023
22 November 2023
Editor's Choice
News
Although many industries had a financially stagnant year after the downward spiral of 2022, the market has started a recovery towards the latter part of this year. That did not deter many players from releasing new and innovative products into the engineering sector.
Again, products are becoming smaller, smarter, and less power hungry. Artificial intelligence (AI) was a dominant theme running through many of the engineering sectors, with most of the design and manufacturing companies incorporating AI and machine learning (ML) into both new products and upgrades. Automotive products saw a leap forward, with new AI capabilities being embedded into ADAS by many SoC manufacturers.
With the state of the power utilities worldwide, renewable energy is another field that is blossoming. New power devices utilising GaN technology are common, and are becoming smaller and more power efficient.
On the wireless front, both 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E were technologies that found their way into most of the new products. Many new IoT products incorporated these newer wireless systems to improve throughput, while saving power. GNSS systems were also prevalent, with attention being given to new techniques to try to deal with signal spoofing. Open RAN (Open Radio Access Network) saw more vendors coming on board, with its promise of increased competition and innovation while lowering costs.
2023 saw the launch of the first processors and SoC that used 4 and 3 nm processes. This move to smaller dies was critical to further enable increased power efficiency, processing power and data throughput.
