Samtec’s new 2024 catalogue

22 November 2023 Interconnection

Samtec has released its catalogue for the 2024 period. The catalogue has over 50 new product series and the complete catalogue is categorised into six solution blocks:

• High-Speed Board-to-Board.

• High-Speed Cable.

• Optics.

• RF.

• Rugged/Power.

• Flexible Stacking.

The Rugged/Power section received the largest overhaul from the previous catalogue, with the addition of ultra-rugged products. Ideal for extreme/harsh environment applications, ultra-rugged includes power I/O, 38999, sealed and compact optics, VITA 90 VNX+, hardware and high-reliability plating solutions.

High-Speed Cable receives the award for most new products, featuring front panel, mid-board, backplane, PCIe and test cables. These new products expand Samtec’s Flyover high-speed cable offering with extreme performance up to 112 Gbps PAM4.

For more information visit https://blog.samtec.com/post/the-new-2024-catalog





