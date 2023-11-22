Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Samtec’s new 2024 catalogue

22 November 2023 Interconnection

Samtec has released its catalogue for the 2024 period. The catalogue has over 50 new product series and the complete catalogue is categorised into six solution blocks:

• High-Speed Board-to-Board.

• High-Speed Cable.

• Optics.

• RF.

• Rugged/Power.

• Flexible Stacking.

The Rugged/Power section received the largest overhaul from the previous catalogue, with the addition of ultra-rugged products. Ideal for extreme/harsh environment applications, ultra-rugged includes power I/O, 38999, sealed and compact optics, VITA 90 VNX+, hardware and high-reliability plating solutions.

High-Speed Cable receives the award for most new products, featuring front panel, mid-board, backplane, PCIe and test cables. These new products expand Samtec’s Flyover high-speed cable offering with extreme performance up to 112 Gbps PAM4.

For more information visit https://blog.samtec.com/post/the-new-2024-catalog




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Optical system for max signal density
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec FireFly mid-board optical cable systems boast a miniature footprint with maximum signal density, and proven signal integrity over longer distances.

Read more...
Miniature connectors allow 18 Gbps data transfer
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released new high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio/video data transfer at 18 Gbps in demanding environments, matching the performance speed of HDMI 2.0.

Read more...
Isolation transformers for high-speed SPE applications
ASIC Design Services Interconnection
Utilising the UWBX patent pending technology, HALO has been able to achieve the high-speed performance needed to meet insertion loss and return loss required for a fully-compliant 2.5GBASE-T1 Ethernet port over single-pair copper cables.

Read more...
Ensuring electrical safety in connectors
MANTECH Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released its First Mate Last Break connectors to its Core series, ensuring electrical safety and mechanical reliability for medical devices.

Read more...
Understanding all-weather cables
Helukabel SA Interconnection
By incorporating weather-resistant features, all-weather cables mitigate the risks of cable damage, electrical faults, and subsequent power outages, to ensure a robust electrical infrastructure.

Read more...
Hermetically sealed connectors
Hiconnex Interconnection
Invented by Glenair, CODE RED is an innovative sealing encapsulant and application process that provides durable hermetic sealing in a lightweight aluminium package.

Read more...
Spring-loaded connectors from Mill-Max
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced a new lineup of spring-loaded pins available with either pointed or flat tip plungers, providing solutions for specialised connection requirements.

Read more...
Adding protection to power interconnects
Vepac Electronics Interconnection
APP Saf-D-Grid plugs and receptacles provide for the direct connection of AC and DC electronic devices to a grid powered by either mains power, high-efficiency DC sources, or by renewable energy.

Read more...
Flyover cables vs PCB tracks
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec’s Flyover cable systems are designed to get signals off the PCB to improve signal integrity, increase design flexibility, and optimise thermal performance.

Read more...
EMI shielding knitted wire mesh
Electrocomp Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s range of knitted wire mesh gaskets provides a cost-effective solution to high shielding performance applications to protect against RFI/EMI and EMP.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved