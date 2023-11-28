Webinar: The key to smart occupancy

22 November 2023 Test & Measurement

STMicroelectronics is hosting a webinar titled ‘Revolutionising presence detection with new infrared sensor and edge processing’. This one-hour session will allow the attendee to discover the company’s latest infrared sensor with high-sensitivity presence and motion detection capabilities. The calibrated, uncooled sensor can detect objects up to 4 metres away with the addition of a lens.

With edge processing capabilities, the STHS34PF80 can help you save energy and create smarter user experiences:

• Better occupancy detection. Real-time occupancy detection with edge processing in-sensor ensures privacy and reduces data throughput, while flagging presence and motion detection.

• Smarter lighting. Electricity saving at system level with benefits on sustainability in home, office, industrial areas.

• Wider functionality. ST’s IR sensors with embedded temperature sensor support climate control functionality, without the need for an extra sensor.

Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Time: 15:00 SAST

For more information visit https://bitly.ws/333bS





