Webinar: The key to smart occupancy
22 November 2023
Test & Measurement
STMicroelectronics is hosting a webinar titled ‘Revolutionising presence detection with new infrared sensor and edge processing’. This one-hour session will allow the attendee to discover the company’s latest infrared sensor with high-sensitivity presence and motion detection capabilities. The calibrated, uncooled sensor can detect objects up to 4 metres away with the addition of a lens.
With edge processing capabilities, the STHS34PF80 can help you save energy and create smarter user experiences:
• Better occupancy detection. Real-time occupancy detection with edge processing in-sensor ensures privacy and reduces data throughput, while flagging presence and motion detection.
• Smarter lighting. Electricity saving at system level with benefits on sustainability in home, office, industrial areas.
• Wider functionality. ST’s IR sensors with embedded temperature sensor support climate control functionality, without the need for an extra sensor.
Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Time: 15:00 SAST
For more information visit https://bitly.ws/333bS
Further reading:
Portable 100 MHz digital oscilloscope
Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P1331 is a powerful 100 MHz four-channel portable digital oscilloscope that is ideal for mobile use on a laptop, or for permanent installation in control cabinets.
Read more...
OTDR evaluates 20 000 km of submarine cables
Coral-i Solutions
Test & Measurement
The MW90010B from Anritsu can evaluate up to 20 000 km of submarine cable, and has an easily selectable wavelength that covers the full C-band.
Read more...
Laser shaft alignment tool
Comtest
Test & Measurement
The Fluke 831 lets technicians and engineers easily verify shaft alignment, with an intuitive guided user interface that enables quick and complete shaft alignment without advanced training or complicated programs.
Read more...
Colour and contrast sensors
Test & Measurement
Detection of colours by a sensor is performed using different approaches, with various types of vision systems and sensors that detect colour and contrast being used, depending on what the outcome needs to be.
Read more...
Graphical source measure unit
Conical Technologies
Test & Measurement
The IT2800 Series from ITECH are compact and cost-effective bench-top source measure units with the capability to source and measure both voltage and current.
Read more...
Sensor board with Doppler shift technology
Dizzy Enterprises
Test & Measurement
MIKROE has introduced a new motion sensor Click board, to support the development of intrusion alarms, automatic door openers, and other presence-sensing applications.
Read more...
Indoor air-quality monitor
RS South Africa
Test & Measurement
Manufactured by ebm-papst, the new indoor air-quality (IAQ) monitor constantly assesses five key factors that can affect people’s health, including particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO 2
), volatile organic compounds (TVOC), temperature, and humidity.
Read more...
Temperature monitoring in the metal casting process
Instrotech
Test & Measurement
Due to the spectral range and continuous temperature measuring range from 900 to 2450°C, the Optris PI 05M is especially suitable for the temperature measurement of molten metals.
Read more...
The importance of interference hunting in 5G network deployment and operation
Lambda Test
Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
Identifying the source of interference signals within mobile network deployments and operations, and then mitigating or completely removing them, is an expensive and time-consuming task.
Read more...
Graphical bench multimeter
Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P 4096 is a precision bench multimeter with TFT GUI for a high-resolution display of the measured values at up to 150 measurements per second.
Read more...